Nigeria’s Hospitality Future Lies In Unleashing Youth Potential – Hala

Nigeria must tap into the vast potential of its youth to build a vibrant, thriving, and sustainable hospitality industry.

This was the charge from Karl Hala, Group General Manager of Continental Hotels Nigeria, while speaking at the Abuja Hotel Expo.

Hala emphasized that the hospitality industry is driven not by products, but by people who create lasting experiences for guests.

“In hospitality, we don’t manufacture products – we craft experiences. And those experiences come to life only through people,” he said.

“Technology may enhance efficiency, but it is empathy that creates loyalty. Buildings can be beautiful, but it is the people within that make a guest return. Our industry is not built on concrete – it is built on the character, culture, and care of its people.”

Hala, who is passionate about exposing Nigerian youths to the opportunities within the hospitality sector, described them as the country’s “untapped hospitality superpower.”

“Now let’s talk about our youth – the vibrant majority of Nigeria. Here lies the most underutilised superpower in the hospitality sector today,” he noted.

He questioned the need for Nigerian youths to seek hospitality education abroad, particularly in institutions like the Swiss Hotel School in Lausanne, when such excellence can and should be replicated locally. “Why should a young Nigerian dream of leaving for a Swiss hotel school in Lausanne when the future of hospitality excellence can – and should – be taught right here in Lagos, Abuja, or Enugu?”

Hala called for a fundamental mindset shift: “We must shift the mindset from ‘escape to Europe’ to ‘build from Nigeria’ — from seeing hospitality as a fallback option to understanding it as a fast-growing, rewarding, global career path.”

He explained that Continental Hotels is committed to nurturing talent, not just employing staff. “At Continental Hotels, we don’t just hire – we develop. We believe in career paths, not just payroll numbers,” he said. “We are actively mapping out growth trajectories for young talents – from internships to leadership pipelines. We’re investing in mentorship, training academies, and skills acceleration programmes that open doors to becoming not just supervisors, but general managers, owners, and innovators.”

Hala envisioned a future where a Nigerian can confidently say, “I was trained, mentored, and celebrated by Nigerian hotels – and now I lead on the global stage.”

He proposed the establishment of institutions like the Lagos School of Hospitality Excellence and the Abuja Hospitality Institute as centers of learning for West Africa. “Let’s teach green hotel operations, digital guest experience, and Afrocentric service leadership. Let’s ensure that sustainability is not a section in a brochure – but a reality in every kitchen, every linen policy, every energy meter,” he said.

Hala urged the Nigerian government and stakeholders to pivot from oil dependency and invest in the country’s hospitality potential. “Within a decade, Nigeria must be known not just for oil, music, and jollof – but for world-class hospitality talent. Let’s invest not just in rooms and restaurants – but in resilience and relevance. Let’s give our youth not just jobs – but dignity, direction, and destiny.”

He concluded with a bold prediction: “The next big brand may not be from Paris or Dubai – it may just be from Abuja.”

