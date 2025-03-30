Nigeria’s Hillary breaks new ground in AI–driven research

Share

His name does not ring a bell. However, he is one of Nigeria’s youths scattered around the world, flying the nation’s flag high.

Chukwuma Hilary (Jnr), joined this league of ambassadors doing great stuff as Nigerians breaking the ice and finding solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting mankind. The graduate of Artificial Intelligence who had his first degree in Artificial Intelligence (AI) from the Mountain Top University, Prayer City, Ogun State, with his recent breakthrough in the world of research. His groundbreaking study on worm mating behavior, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to bring about a revolution in biological research.

Hilary’s work, recently published in an internationally recognised scientific journal, showcases how AI can be leveraged to advance the study of animal behaviour, unlocking insights which could have a far-reaching impact across multiple scientific fields.

Before now, scientists widely used Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans), tiny nematode worms, to study genetics, neurobiology, and even environmental pollution using manual methods of tracking miscopy creatures, which were tedious and time-consuming.

Hilary developed a state-of-the-art AI-powered system to automate tracking of Microscopic creatures, thereby saving researchers valuable time and significantly improving accuracy.

His team went a step further by enhancing DeepSORT, a widely recognised state-of-the-art object tracking algorithm. Outperforming such advanced models is a daunting challenge in AI research, yet Hilary’s modifications led to an astounding 77% improvement in tracking accuracy.

This level of enhancement is almost unheard of, marking a major leap forward in automated animal behaviour analysis and cementing his work as a significant contribution to the field.

Talking about his work, Hilary said that this will provide efficiency in Biological Research. The automated analysis tool developed in this research aims to replace the time-consuming manual worm analysis methods, significantly increasing the scope and efficiency of studies in various biological disciplines that use C. elegans as a model organism, including neurobiology, developmental biology, and genetics.

Further, Hilary revealed that the broader impact of this research lies in its “potential to enhance our understanding of biological processes and environmental interactions through more efficient and accurate analysis of C. elegans behaviour.

He added that in environmental monitoring, the study of C. elegans mating behaviour aids scientists in understanding the impact of environmental toxins on soil conditions.

Hilary said the automated analysis tool developed in this research can aid in a more efficient and comprehensive study of C. elegans mating behaviours, which in turn can provide insights into soil pollution.

Hilary, who for his love for AI developed a novel character – consistent AI image generation models, implemented LLM algorithms to classify diagnosis and reduce loss for a company, crafted a python emailing package with about 15,000 downloads in 3 years, created a vaccination notification rates in babies all which have contributed positively to lives and businesses.

On advancements in Computer Vision, he said that the research will contribute to the advancement of computer vision technologies by adapting and modifying world-class deep learning algorithms like YOLOv8 and DeepSORT.

Also, the development of a modified DeepSORT, which improves its tracking accuracy, raises the bar for further research in computer vision as well as explores the use of the Segment Anything Model (SAM) to improve the DeepSORT’s tracking accuracy.

He continued: “The broader impact of this research lies in its potential to enhance our understanding of biological processes and environmental interactions through the research paper, biological researchers at the University of Reading were studying the mating patterns of worms to identify soil properties which lie within the university’s goal of combating climate change. This process often requires spending long hours, manually watching and recording events in worm videos. Our research proposes a system that automates this process for the researchers.

“Our proposed system includes the use of world-class AI algorithms alongside clever and novel custom algorithms, which I developed.

“Moreover, an important contribution of the research lies in the modification of DeepSORT – a state-of-the-art AI algorithm. My modification to this algorithm resulted in a system that beats the default world-class algorithm by 77% as cited in the research paper.

These results present a robust and efficient object tracking and analysis system which aids biological researchers in their attempt to study the relationship between worm mating patterns and characteristics in the soil, adding value to a greener and better world.”

Hilary’s broader contributions

In a telephone interview, Hilary, who also holds an MSc from the University of Reading, highlighted that his work extends beyond this groundbreaking research.

He has also developed novel character-consistent AI image generation models, implemented LLM algorithms to classify diagnosis and reduce loss for a company, crafted a Python emailing package with about 15,000 downloads in 3 years, and created a vaccination notification app which increased vaccination rates in babies, all of which have contributed positively to lives and businesses.

Speaking on the secret of his success, Engineer Chuwkuma Hillary said God has been the utmost. He added that his parents’ prayers, who are Pastors in Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, under Lugbe Mega Regional Headquarters, Abuja, go a long way.

Hilary said his parents are his role models and stressed that the teachings he received from the Church MFM and the institution where he had his First degree, MTU, spurred him to always want to make significant positive impacts and be the best in all his endeavours.

Reacting to the feat, the Vice Chancellor, Mountain Top University, Professor Elijah Ayolabi, said that it validates the faith-based institution’s creed of training its students to be solution providers, where it is deeply committed to research and innovation.

He said: “We teach our students to be solution providers through groundbreaking research projects

He added that the institution remains steadfast in providing a comprehensive education that develops the intellectual, spiritual, and entrepreneurial competencies of its students.

The VC said that at MTU, students are trained to rise up with boldness and the grace of God with a view to solving myriads of challenges bedeviling the country and world at large.

Ayolabi said MTU has constantly been producing morally sound and academically- excellent hardworking graduates, who are well equipped with the vocational skills to be self-independent and be employers of labour since its inception.

He continued: “Our graduates have been shining examples of the vision of MTU, wherever they find themselves across the world. They are focused on life with integrity and determined to make society better than they met it.

“Our university has a distinguished record of being one of Nigeria’s leading private institutions of higher learning, while our students are rated among the best in this nation.”

What this means for Science and Nigeria’s place in AI Research

Hilary’s innovation isn’t just a win for scientists—it’s a win for Nigeria. Hilary’s research has the potential to transform biological studies, making it easier and faster to analyse mating behaviours, genetic patterns, and even the effects of environmental changes on organisms. With the ability to track worm interactions more effectively, scientists can now push the boundaries of research into genetics, neuroscience, and environmental science.

On a broader scale, this achievement solidifies Nigeria’s place in the world of AI-driven research. It proves that Nigerian scientists have what it takes to compete on a global level, leading the charge in technological and scientific advancements. Hilary’s success is a reminder that young Nigerian researchers can break barriers and make groundbreaking contributions to the world with the right support.

As Nigeria continues to produce top minds in science and technology, Hilary’s work stands as a shining example of what is possible when innovation meets determination. His story is not just one of personal success—it is a testament to the immense potential of Nigerian talent on the world stage.

Hilary’s journey in AI started in 2019 at the MTU, where he had a rare opportunity to train as an intern at Softcom Limited as a data analyst. The six-month internship bestowed on him the experience and drive for the field, without which he would not be where he is today.

His interest in research started at MTU under the tutelage of Dr. Kasali, who supervised his final-year project, which involved the development of AI models for highly accurate heart disease diagnosis, with an accuracy above 90 %. “These experiences laid the foundation for my career as an AI engineer and researcher,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

