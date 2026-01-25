Medical Director of Krown Hospital, Dr Olukayode Akinlade, has said that the future of Nigeria’s healthcare system depends largely on professionals who are genuinely driven by service, not just by certificates, titles, or financial rewards.

He stated this while delivering a keynote address at the matriculation and convocation ceremony of Ethan School of Health Technology, Lagos, where he charged healthcare students and practitioners to always translate knowledge into compassionate, ethical, and people-centred service.

According to Akinlade, healthcare is one of the few professions where knowledge has an immediate and direct effect on human lives, noting that every decision taken by a health worker can determine whether a patient heals, suffers, or survives.

“In healthcare, learning without service is incomplete. Transforming knowledge into service is not optional; it is a moral duty and a professional obligation.

What truly matters is not just what you know, but how you apply that knowledge in service to humanity,” he said. He stressed that Nigeria does not just need more healthcare workers, but professionals who are competent, ethical, and deeply committed to serving people with empathy and integrity.

Akinlade told the newly admitted students to see every lecture, practical session, and clinical exposure as preparation for the responsibility of caring for human lives.

“You will learn clinical procedures, ethics, record keeping, laboratory methods, and patient care. These are all important, but you must always ask yourself one question: how will what I am learning help me serve people better?” he said.

The Krown Hospital boss noted that healthcare service goes beyond technical competence, adding that compassion, patience, professionalism, and respect for human dignity are equally important.

“You will meet patients who are afraid, confused, frustrated, or in pain. In those moments, your attitude and choice of words will matter just as much as your certificates,” he added.

Speaking to graduating students, Akinlade said their true value to society would not be measured by grades alone, but by how they apply their knowledge in real-life situations.