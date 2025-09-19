Nigeria’s Healthcare Future At Risk Without Medical Specialists –Minister

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, has said the future of Nigeria’s healthcare system depends on specialists in the sector. He said this at the 43rd Convocation of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN) in Lagos yesterday, where 480 distinguished fellows were celebrated.

The Minister represented by Dr Jimoh Salaudeen, Director of Hospital Services, highlighted the importance of postgraduate medical education in strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system. He urged graduates to let their expertise and compassion serve humanity within and beyond Nigeria’s shores.

The Minister said: “The college has set standards, accredited training institutions, and produced generations of medical specialists who continue shaping healthcare delivery nationwide.” Pate commended the foresight of NPMCN’s founders and leaders, noting their dedication had elevated the college to global recognition.