Nigeria’s Health Expenditure Highest In West Africa – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday said Nigeria has the highest out-of-pocket expenditure on health in West Africa.

This as the former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi called on the Nigerian Dental and Medical Registration Council (NDMRC) to seize the license of young health workers until they complete between three to five years of service in the country.

The duo spoke at an induction retreat of commissioners health in the 36 states of the country, in Abuja on Thursday, which was organised by the NGF secretariat.

WHO representative in Nigeria Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, who spoke at the occasion, regretted that more Nigerians are falling into poverty due to ill-health while many do not have access to the quality essential health services they need.

Dr Mulombo also expressed worry at the increase in the burden of non-communicable diseases, which he added is compounded by a high burden of communicable diseases and multiple outbreaks.

The WHO representative disclosed that at the international conference to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Alma-Ata and the 5th anniversary of Astana declarations on primary healthcare in Astana Kazakhstan, last week, participating countries recommitted themselves to making a radical shift towards primary healthcare as the foundation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and health security.

“This indeed entails shifting focus from mere concepts to actions with demonstrable results, for greater resilience in the health sector, even in the face of emergencies.

“As leaders of the health sector very close to the people, it is demanded of you now more than ever, to keep PHC high on the agenda of your governments and ensure priority investment in its development.”

He charged the commissioners that considering the political economy of Nigeria, “your position is unique in steering your states towards the right direction in line with Federal Government policies and agenda despite the prevailing challenges based on your state-specific contexts.”

Fayemi who was the keynote speaker, said the NDMRC should use the advantage of the National Health Service scheme to ensure that trained newly licensed health workers serve the country first before exporting their services to other countries.

“That will enable them to spend some time, a fixed period, not less than three, five years.

“Whilst you are doing that, your license is held by the Nigerian Dental and Medical Registration Council that gives you that license. And once you’re done, you can decide whether you want to stay or you want to leave.

“Two, if there are countries that want to come and recruit doctors from Nigeria or health workers from Nigeria, you should pay for the training of the substitution.

“For doctors that we have trained, I think we should have health workers.”

Deputy Representative of the United Nations Education and Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Nigeria, Ronnak Khan, in a goodwill message, noted that effective collaboration and coordination at the federal and state levels is required for Nigeria to effectively and sustainably address her multiple health system challenges.

Khan expressed the hope that with a new government in place, there would be improvement in the health sector.

“So far, the signals coming from the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare and various health commissioners indicate that the new dispensation brings with it a unique opportunity for innovation and efficiency in responding to the many challenges facing the health sector,” he stated.