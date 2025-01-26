Nigeria’s Handling of Mental Health Issues

Share

In Nigeria, we have a unique way of tackling life’s challenges. The hustle is real – whether you’re dodging potholes on the streets of Lagos or juggling work and family in Abuja, you’re expected to “keep moving.” After all, as the saying goes, “Na who get time for wahala?” (Who has time for problems?). This relentless mentality has its advantages. It pushes us to succeed and survive. But when it comes to mental health, it can also be dangerous.

Let’s talk about something that many of us like to sweep under the rug: mental health. The pressure to be strong, to keep pushing, can sometimes feel like you’re carrying the weight of Nigeria on your shoulders. We hear things like, “Just pray about it,” “There are people with worse problems,” and “You don’t need therapy, just get over it.” But here’s the truth: mental health struggles are real and can be just as debilitating as any physical illness. Ignoring them is not the solution.

Remember Johnny Drille’s song “How Are You My Friend”? The one where he asks, “How are you, my friend?” It’s not just a casual question. It’s a lifeline. In Nigeria, we often say, “How far? You dey okay?” but how often do we really ask, “How’s your mental health today?” That’s the kind of question that opens doors to real conversations. Because let’s be honest: we can’t keep up the “I’m fine” act forever. The more we talk about it, the more we break the silence.

We know that community support is a big deal in Nigerian culture. Our families, friends, and even spiritual leaders play a huge role when things get tough. They offer that listening ear, the “eh, you’re not alone” vibe that helps keep us grounded. You know how it goes—your friend drops by with a plate of jollof rice and a joke, and suddenly life seems a little less heavy. It’s these little moments of care that get us through. But let’s not kid ourselves: we can’t rely only on jollof rice and prayers to fix everything. As much as we value our informal support systems, professional mental health services are just as important. Yes, I know, the therapist may not bring the best jollof, and they probably won’t crack a joke that will have you in stitches. But they bring something equally important: they offer a safe space to talk, reflect, and heal. They help you understand what’s going on in your mind, just like a doctor helps you understand what’s going on with your body. It’s not a weakness to ask for help; it’s actually a sign of strength.

In fact, Nigeria is at a crossroads when it comes to mental health. The government has started to push for better mental health policies, but let’s face it – there’s still a long way to go. The more we normalize the conversation, the more we can demand proper mental health care for everyone, not just the privileged few. Imagine a future where it’s as common to talk about seeing a therapist as it is to talk about seeing a doctor. Imagine saying, “I saw my therapist today, and it really helped me deal with stress,” without feeling like you’re about to be judged.

The idea of seeking professional help can be daunting for many Nigerians. We live in a society where mental health issues are often misunderstood. It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking, “I’ll just pray about it” or “It’s a spiritual problem.” While spirituality and community support are crucial, they should not replace professional help. We need to see therapy as something that complements, not competes with, our cultural practices. Mental health isn’t a dirty secret that should be kept hidden away. It’s part of our overall well-being, just like our physical health.

We also need to shift our mindset in the workplace. Nigerians are known for their hard work – and that’s great. But sometimes we push ourselves so hard that we burn out. Long hours, multiple roles, and unrealistic expectations can lead to anxiety and depression. “Na who get time for wahala?” we say, but that kind of thinking can catch up with you. Employers need to recognize the importance of mental health and offer support, whether through programs, open discussions, or simply encouraging employees to take breaks. After all, a rested mind is a productive mind.

Ultimately, it’s about balance. Community support – whether from family, friends, or spiritual leaders – will always be there for us, and we should never underestimate its value. But let’s also make room for professional mental health support, so we can address the real issues that might be lurking beneath the surface. It’s time to stop treating mental health like a “foreign” problem and start seeing it as part of our everyday lives.

So, my friend, how are you really doing today? Take a moment to check in with yourself and those around you. Don’t wait for the next big thing to come crashing down before you reach out. Whether it’s a chat with a friend, a prayer with a pastor, or a therapy session, there’s always someone who can help. We’re in this together, and the more we talk, the more we can make mental health a normal part of our conversation.

Let’s build a culture where it’s okay to not be okay. Where reaching out for help is seen as a strength, not a weakness. And when asking “How are you, my friend?” doesn’t just remain a song lyric but becomes a genuine conversation starter for mental health in Nigeria.

Habibatu Badmus is a licensed mental health counsellor.

