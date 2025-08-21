Nigeria’s Growth Hinges On Learning, Innovation, Afrocentric Content – Banigbe

The Chief Executive Officer of T2, Obafemi Banigbe, has stressed that Nigeria’s long-term economic transformation depends on continuous upskilling, digital learning, and workforce adaptability.

Speaking as Special Guest at the 32nd Annual Trainers’ Conference (ATC 2025) of the Nigerian Institute of Training and Development (NITAD), held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, Banigbe warned that without deliberate investment in human capital and technology-driven innovation, the nation risks lagging behind in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Banigbe, who shared personal reflections and practical insights, urged Nigerians to reimagine learning, work, and growth to build a prosperous, inclusive, and innovation-led society. He said the traditional model of “learning once and working forever” is obsolete.

“With Nigeria projected to become the world’s third most populous nation by 2050, and 70 percent of its citizens under 30, the need for continuous upskilling, digital learning, and adaptability is not optional – it is existential,” he stated.

He underscored the importance of democratising access to digital tools, ensuring that every Nigerian child enjoys the same opportunities as peers in developed economies. He called for the creation of Afrocentric educational content, including culturally relevant cartoons, to help children learn science, mathematics, and history through familiar cultural references rather than foreign identities.

Banigbe also urged a national shift away from a culture that prizes certificates and training hours to one that rewards competence, innovation, and problem-solving. He envisioned a civil service and workforce driven by solutions rather than processes, stressing that while artificial intelligence can analyse and automate, it cannot dream, uphold ethics, or create new nations – a reminder of the enduring human advantage.

He encouraged the adoption of cost-effective training models such as online platforms, virtual cohorts, and open-source learning, while acknowledging the value of global exposure where local resources fall short.

During a question-and-answer session, he addressed concerns around affordability, accessibility, and the role of self-driven digital education in shaping Nigeria’s future-ready workforce. He assured participants that T2 itself is on a path of transformation, committed to delivering world-class services as a proudly Nigerian brand.

In recognition of his contribution to national dialogue and thought leadership, NITAD President James Bulus presented Banigbe with an Award of Excellence.