Nigeria’s Growth, Greatness Depends On Collective Contributions – Group

A group, the Quest for the Helpless Initiative, has said that for the country to achieve real growth and enjoy economic prosperity, politicians and Nigerians from every sector of the economy must contribute to that quest.

The group’s founder, Evangelist Sunday Silver Evwierhurhoma, also urged politicians to adopt the communal style of living that aids improved living standards of the people, by paying closer attention to the needs and aspirations of the people.

He said that experience has shown that when political actors who occupy positions of authority have the interest of the people at heart, it leads to the ‘equitable distribution of resources.”

Evwierhurhoma, a businessman, whose group engages in humanitarian causes, said that the time has come for Nigerians to make sacrifices to make the country work, rather detached and expecting the government to do everything.

He said: “Our political system right from the beginning has been the communal style of living. It drives unity, ensures equitable distribution of resources, and reduces strife and bitterness.

“We need politicians who will see the society as a family rather than business enterprises. If you want to serve do it with all your might and love for tht people.

“We need to return to the good old days when politicians see their job as a family responsibility rather than eyeing elective position for personal gains.’

Evwierhurhoma, whose group works towards addressing some needs of the less privileged, noted that societies thrive based on the works carried out by those in elective offices and the contributions of public-spirited individuals who are determined to make real change.

He added: “I can tell you for free, that the quest for a better society is a collective responsibility. That is the reason, I don’t need to wait till I am elected before doing my best for society. This NGO will always put people first in all its endeavours.

“We are all part of the socio-political society and also have a role to play. We don’t rely on the performance of government in the pursuit of our vision. This is because the government itself is battling for survival, so we are all fighting for the good of humanity.”

“Nevertheless, I will not say that a favourable political environment wouldn’t have helped us. But the truth be told, as a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I have seen what has played out in years.

“Therefore, I decided to use different strategies of survival, Instead of waiting for the government of the day. But in truth, they still play the little role which their capacity can carry. I must tell you the truth, we are doing our best to support the system to ensure that we have a better society.”

