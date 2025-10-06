Nigeria’s Growing Economy Signals Progress –SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, has expressed optimism on Nigeria’s future, stating that the economy is growing under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu. He said this at the official inauguration and investiture of the Northern Christian Religious Leaders Assembly (NOCRELA) in Abuja The event had the theme: “The Role of Christian Leaders in Nation Building.”

Akume cited the country’s growing GDP and foreign reserves as evidence of progress, with the GDP growing at 4.4% and foreign reserves reaching 42 billion dollars. He called for cooperation among Nigerians, citing the President’s ability to work with people of different faiths and backgrounds.

Akume reiterated his message for Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary, saying that the country is “on the move” and “getting close to the Promised Land.” “The President is a Muslim and he is at home with all of us, Christians, Muslims, traditionalists. We need to borrow from the example of President Tinubu who treats everybody without discrimination. “Nigeria is a huge country, on the move.

And under his direction, we know that we are going to reach the Promised Land. “We are on the right track. We are being celebrated because we are doing the right thing. Under President Tinubu, the signs are already there. We are coming up strong and solid. God is on our side,’’ he said.

On the event, he commended the organisers for their vision and commitment to convening the platform, highlighting the crucial role of the Church in promoting peace, unity and development. He stressed the need for unity and cooperation among different groups in achieving national development. “The government recognises that spiritual leadership is indispensable in shaping a society anchored in values and guided by conscience.”

He expressed confidence in the government’s efforts to address challenges and promote youth development and encouraged the Church to continue playing a vital role in shaping the nation’s values and conscience. The National Chairman, NOCRELA, Archbishop JohnPraise Daniel, said that the assembly represents Christians from all over the northern part of Nigeria, coming together to speak with one voice and promote progress.

He emphasised the importance of unity and cooperation among Christian leaders in the north, highlighting their commitment to promoting peace, justice and progress. Daniel praised the current government for its efforts to promote inclusivity in appointments, citing examples of Christians in key positions.

“The inauguration of the Northern Christian Religious Leaders Assembly marks an important step towards promoting unity and cooperation among Christian leaders in the north. “We are committed to progress, committed to peace and we know that together, we’re going to see the Church of Jesus not be designated and put under, but arising with one voice, to speak for truth, to speak for justice and to speak for nobility.

“The government recognises the uniqueness of Nigeria, the diversity to which we all are in. “I think we can say without fear of intimidation that this present administration has allayed a lot of fears that were or have been in the hearts of many of us of marginalisation,” he said.

The cleric acknowledged the challenges of insecurity in the country, particularly in the middle belt and north and called for the government to prioritise the protection of lives and property. The Guest, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, former Executive Secretary of TETFUND and also the Grand Patron, NOCRELA, said, “NOCRELA is platforms for interaction and expression, particularly for Christians in the north.

“The Northern Christian Religious Leaders Assembly aims to provide a platform for Christians in the north to express itself and promote peace and unity. “People have used insecurity as an instrument to destabilise and do evil or blackmail governments. “Nigerians have the right, under our constitution and under United Nations instruments, for platforms to be created for interaction.

“Northern Christians have played their roles in our local governments, in our states, in our regions, nationally. “We believe that we are one of the segments of Nigeria that believe in the unity of this country,” he said. Bogoro called for collective effort to address insecurity and promoting cooperation among different groups, adding, “by working together, Christians in the north can play a vital role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

The new officials include Bishop Daniel, National Chairman, Most Rev. Marcus Amfani, Vice Chairman, while the position of the Secretary General went to Rev. Simon Dolly, Assistant Secretary General and Prof. Suleiman Matazu.