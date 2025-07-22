Nigeria’s Greatest Wealth Lies In Vast Human Potential Not Oil – Bank Chief

The Executive Director, Chief Operations and Information Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Sir Stanley Amuchie, has restated his firm commitment to the development of humanity, especially through youth empowerment, healthcare, education, and innovation.

Speaking as the keynote speaker at the landmark installation ceremony of Mr. Kelechi Anyanwu as Governor of Rotary International District 9142, Amuchie delivered a lecture titled “The Beacon of Hope: The Rotarians’ Signature as Shining Lights to Millions in Despair”.

The event, held at the weekend in Owerri, drew over 1,500 Rotarians from across seven states that make up District 9142.

The occasion also saw Amuchie bagging a Rotary Leadership/Humanitarian Award in recognition of his contributions to social and human development. In his keynote address, Amuchie emphasized that Nigeria’s greatest wealth lies not in oil or minerals, but in its vast human potential.

“Our greatest asset is our people,” he declared, pointing to Nigeria’s youthful population of over 63 per cent under the age of 25 as a unique advantage in the global economy.

He praised the rise of Nigerian creative and tech industries, citing international success stories such as Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and tech giants like Flutterwave and Paystack.

“These young talents are not only entertaining the world but redefining global perceptions about Nigeria,” Amuchie said.

He challenged Rotarians and policymakers alike to harness this demographic boom by investing in youth skills, innovation hubs, and human capital.