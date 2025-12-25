Nigeria’s Greatest Strength Lies In Her People – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has extolled the resilience of Nigerians, noting that the country’s greatest strength lies in her people.

ADC in a Christmas message issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said Nigerians’ enduring compassion and their consistent commitment to one another across faiths and communities.

The party stated that despite the difficult challenges, including rising food costs, persistent insecurity, and a deep and disturbing doubt about the future of the country, the season of Christmas calls for love and compassion.

ADC also called on Nigerians to pray for the victims, families, and communities affected by the Christmas Eve bombing at a mosque in Borno State.

“This tragedy is a poignant reminder that the situation in our country threatens us all, regardless of the language we speak or how we worship God,” the party said.

It appreciated the sacrifices of the security personnel, health workers, and others who could not spend Christmas with their families because they must remain on duty while the rest of us celebrate.

“We must also pray for Nigeria. We must pray to God to end the suffering in our land and give our beloved country a leadership that is anchored in conscience, empathy and love of the people,” ADC added.