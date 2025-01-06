Nigeria’s Gospel Artiste To Minister At Trump’s Inaugural Prayer Breakfast

Share

Renowned Nigerian gospel singer and pastor, Nathaniel Bassey, has been invited to minister at the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast of United States President-elect Donald Trump on January 20 in Washington, D.C.

The Akwa Ibom-born cleric disclosed this on his Instagram page, sharing a poster of the event. He wrote: “Let’s raise a sound in America. See you on January 20, 2025.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that US prayer breakfast is a non-political and faith-based event that emphasises prayer and worship as a spiritual support for the US government and presidency.

The event is held once in four years preceding every new administration, and this edition is scheduled to hold ahead of Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance’s swearing-in ceremony.

The prayer breakfast will be hosted by Reverend Merrie Turner at the prestigious Waldorf Asto – ria Presidential Ballroom, featuring a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Dr Alveda King and Pastor Mario Bramnick.

NAN reports that Bassey, an acclaimed trum – peter and convener of the Hallelujah Challenge, an online Christian worship movement, is known for his hit songs, including “Imela”, “Onise Iyanu”, and “Olowogbogboro.”

Over the years, he has established himself as one of the prominent and most listened-to gospel ministers from Nigeria as his music spans across different genres such as jazz, worship, hymns and medley.

