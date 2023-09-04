Nigeria’s glorious days when naira’ll be stronger than dollar shall return –Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has again foretold the recovery of Nigeria’s economy with the naira being stronger than the dollar.

Adeboye, said this at the RCCG National Headquarters, Ebute-Metta, Lagos, during the September Thanksgiving Service with the theme “Uncommon miracles” and special prayer service for fathers, mothers, children, youths, elders, domestic staff, widows, widowers and their families.

The General Overseer while giving the classifications of miracles recalled how he experienced an extraordinary miracle, when God met his urgent financial need and saved him from shame years ago, after his wife requested N5,000 to provide feeding for participants during one of the church’s conventions.

His words: “There are some miracles we could call extraordinary that are represented particularly when help comes in the nick of time. When you are desperately in need of time and the help comes just in time so that you are not disgraced; so that you are not embarrassed. If God does show up, then you would know you have had a miracle…

“Occasionally, I tell you some stories and some people wonder why do you keep repeating these stories? If you receive a miracle in the nick of time, you can’t forget. How many of them can I talk about?

“Let me remind you of the time the convention was on and the crowd had already gathered and we had trusted God and told everybody: ‘come, God will feed you’ and then all of a sudden all money dried up and nobody knew there was no money left in my pocket.

“And then my wife came in the morning and said, ‘darling we will need N5,000 today.’ N5,000 of those days too when the naira was stronger than the dollar. Don’t worry, those days will return, I know you don’t believe me, ahh if the Lord I serve is still on the throne, those glorious days will return. Maybe, when that happens you will know there is a God of miracles.” Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Admin and Pastor-in-charge of Province 1, Oladele Balogun, sought support for the Ebute Metta coastline church building project, while hinting that RCCG was working vigorously to meet its ‘Vision 2032’ of having the attendance increase from “whatever it is now to 40 million and above.”