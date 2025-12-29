Nigeria’s GDP To Grow By 4.5% In 2026 – CPPEE

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, has projected that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria will grow by 4-4.5 per cent in 2026.

In a statement yesterday, while presenting the organisations review of the economy in 2025 as well as its outlook for 2026, he explained that this will be driven by stronger non-oil sector performance and inflation moderation.

According to him, moderating inflation should strengthen domestic demand and create room for gradual monetary easing, potentially lowering interest rates and stimulating private investment\ He stated that despite the improving economic growth projection, Nigeria’s economic growth faces several downside risks.

He explained that the risks include insecurity affecting agriculture and investment, oil price volatility, high energy costs, and debt servicing estimated at N15 trillion, representing 50 percent of projected 2026 revenue.

Yusuf said: “Capital market prospects are positive, supported by the potential listing of Dangote Refinery, which could deepen market liquidity and attract domestic and foreign portfolio inflows. Policy credibility remains strong, reinforcing investor confidence and capital inflows.”

He stated that Nigeria recorded major gains in macroeconomic stability in 2025. He said that the country recorded gains especially in exchange rate management inflation and business confidence. He said that 2025 provided a strong foundation of stability adding that with sustained reforms and improved security, 2026 could witness more robust growth and better living standards.

According to him, the most notable achievement in 2025, was the stability of the naira which traded largely between N1,440 and N1,500 to the dollar.

He said that this stability boosted business confidence, reduced imported inflation, and made pricing and investment planning more predictable. He added that inflation also dropped sharply from 24.48 per cent in January, to about 14.45 per cent in November, strengthened by improved supply conditions and reduced logistics pressures.

According to him, prices of many food items and imported goods fell during the year, leading to improved consumer sentiment. Yusuf said that business confidence also strengthened throughout the year, adding that, many companies which recorded losses in 2024 returned to profitability in 2025.

On fiscal performance he said that federal government revenues fell short because of lower than expected oil prices and weak oil production. He added that the 2025 budget was based on assumptions that did not materialise, including oil production of 2.06 million barrels per day, and an oil price of $75 per barrel.