Nigeria’s GDP Rate Increase By 3.46% In Q3 2024 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday disclosed that Nigeria’s annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rate grew by 3.46 per cent in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024.

This was contained in its GDP report released sighted by New Telegraph on Monday, November 25.

It also added that the growth rate is higher than the 3.19 per cent recorded in Q2 2024.

The Bureau further stated that the growth rate is also higher than the 2.54 per cent recorded in the third quarter of 2023.

According to the report, the performance of the GDP in the period reviewed was driven mainly by the services sector, which recorded a growth rate of 5.19 per cent and contributed 53.58 percent to the aggregate GDP.

“The agriculture sector grew by 1.14%, from the growth of 1.30% recorded in the third quarter of 2023.

“The growth of the industry sector was 2.18%, an improvement from 0.46% recorded in the third quarter of 2023.” the report stated

