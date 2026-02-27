Nigeria’s GDP Grows By 4.07% In Q4, 2025

…Agriculture , service sector in front lead with 23.53%, 55.92% respectively

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 4.07% (year-on-year) in real terms in Q4 2025, National Bureau of Statistics data released on Friday confirmed.

The growth rate is higher than the 3.76% recorded in Q4 2024. In the quarter under review, agriculture grew by 4.00%, an improvement from the 2.54% recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

The growth of the industry sector stood at3.88% from 2.49% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024, while the services sector recorded a growth of 4.15% from 4.75% in the same quarter of 2024.

In terms of share of the GDP, the services sector contributed more to the aggregate GDP in the fourth quarter of 2025 at 55.92% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024 at 55.87%.

On an annual basis, the growth rate in 2025 stood at 3.87% from 3.38% in 2024. In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP at basic price stood at N122,810,658.96 million in nominal terms.

This performance is higher when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, which recorded an aggregate GDP of N104,478,934.86 million, indicating a year-on-year nominal growth of 17.55%.

The oil sector’s real growth was 6.79 (year-on-year) in Q4 2025, indicating an increase of 4.71% points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024 (2.08%). Growth increased by 0.95% points when compared to Q3 2025, which was 5.84%. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the

sector recorded a growth rate of -6.30% in Q4 2025.

The annual growth rate of oil stood at 8.50%, higher than the 5.54% recorded in 2024. The Oil sector contributed 2.87% to the total real GDP in Q4 2025, upfrom the figure recorded in the corresponding period of 2024 at 2.80%. and down from the preceding quarter, where it contributed 3.44%.

“Overall, it contributed 3.53% in 2025, higher than its contribution of 3.38% in 2024”, NBS said.

The non-oil sector contributed 97.13% to the nation’s GDP in the fourth quarter of 2025, lower than the share recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024, which was 97.20%, and higher than the third quarter of 2025, recorded as 96.56%.

“On aggregate, 96.47% was contributed in 2025, lower than the 96.62% reported in 2024”.

In terms of specific contributions to quarter-on-quarter growth, agriculture stood at 3.36% in the fourth quarter of 2025. Agriculture contributed 25.67% to nominal GDP in the fourth quarter of 2025. This figure was lower than the rate recorded inthe fourth quarter of 2024 and lower than the third quarter of 2025, which recorded 28.25% and26.85%, respectively. Overall, the sector contributed 23.53% to the aggregate GDP in 2025.

In the quarter under review, manufacturing real growth was 1.13% (year-on-year), lower than the same quarter of 2024 and lower than the preceding quarter by 0.15% points and 0.13% points, respectively.

The growth rate of the sector on a quarter-on-quarter basis stood at 9.01%. Overall, the sector grew by 1.41% in 2025, higher than the 1.20% recorded in 2024. The Real

contribution to GDP in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 7.40%, lower than the 7.62% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2025. In total, the sector contributed 8.05% in 2025, lower than the 8.24% contributed in 2024.