Nigeria’s GDP Enjoys $1.7bn Contribution From Aviation – Experts

Aviation experts on Tuesday said that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product ( GDP) has enjoyed about $ 1.7 billion contribution from the aviation industry.

They stated that this much financial value was made possible by 20,000 direct jobs, 35,000 jobs from supply chain, 16,000 jobs from employee spending and 169,000 jobs from tourism.

The experts who spoke in Abuja at an Airbus Media briefing said Nigeria as well as the African region has the potential to benefit more from opportunities that abound in the aviation industry.

One of the experts, Joep Ellers, AIRBUS Airline Marketing Director, Africa, also noted Nigeria needs an additional 159 aircraft by 2042, to fully benefit from aviation prospects.

“Airline Business modules are different; we will always work out the best module for Nigerian Airline operators.

“By 2042, there will be a need for 159 additional Aircraft to service Nigeria’s market,” he said.

According to him, aviation industry players, both in Nigeria and Africa can expand their businesses by taking advantage which Airbus products.