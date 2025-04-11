Nigeria’s Gas Reserves Hit 210.54 TCF, To Last 93 Years

Share

Nigeria’s crude oil and gas reserves have reached a record high of 37.28 billion barrels and 210.54 trillion cubic feet (TCF), respectively.

The Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, titled “Declaration of Annual National Petroleum Reserves Position as of 1st January, 2025.”

He said: “The Commission, in keeping with its mandate as enshrined in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021, is committed to driving the efficiency and effectiveness of the upstream oil & gas sector, enhancing the growth of oil and gas reserves, and ensuring sustainable increases in oil & gas production for shared prosperity, as articulated in the Regulatory Action Plan for 2024 and the Near Term (RAP).”

“Against this backdrop, I am pleased to present to you an overview of the nation’s oil, condensate, associated gas, and non-associated gas reserves as of January 1st, 2025, as follows: 2P Crude Oil and Condensate reserves stand at 31.44 billion barrels and 5.84 billion barrels, respectively, amounting to a total of 37.28 billion barrels and 2P Associated Gas and Non-Associated Gas reserves stand at 101.03 TCF and 109.51 TCF, respectively, resulting in total gas reserves of 210.54 TCF.

“The Reserves Life Index is 64 years for oil and 93 years for gas, respectively.

“In view of the above, and in furtherance of Chapter 1, Part III, Section 7 (g), (i), (j), (k), (m), (q), (r), and other powers enabling me in this respect, I, Gbenga Olu Komolafe, Commission Chief Executive, hereby declare the total oil and condensate reserves of 37.28 billion barrels and total gas reserves of 210.54 trillion cubic feet as the official national petroleum reserves position as of 1st January, 2025.”

