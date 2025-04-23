Nigeria’s Gas Export Improves By 47% As N688bn Worth Shipped To Japan, Others

Share

Nigeria is to earn N688 billion ($443.9 million) from shipments of 505,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas in one month.The tonnage of the fuel increased by 47 per cent from 266,000 tonnes reported in March 2025 as Nigeria is battling to export 1 million tonnes monthly to its potential buyers.

Findings revealed that six vessels would be involved in the carriage of the cargo to Japan, South America and other parts of the world.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s dhipping data explained that Grace Dahlia would be laden with 77,000 tonnes; Maran Gas Olympias, 80,000 tonnes; LNG Adamawa, 66,000 tonnes; Grace Dahlia, 77,000 tonnes; Cool Voyager, 64,000 tonnes and LNG Lagos II, 77,000 tonnes.

Also, investigation by New Telegraph indicated Grace Dahlia and Grace Dahlia are currently sailing towards JPFTS, Japan and they expected to arrive the destination in May 2025 as Maran Gas Olympias with 80,000 tonnes and LNG Lagos II laden with 77,000 tonnes have been position to load at NLNG facilities, Bonny Island.

Also, LNG Adamawa with 66,000 tonnes is sailing to Honk Kong, while the Cool Voyager is currently at South America East Coast en route on For Orders.

Findings revealed that a metric tonne of LNG, an equivalent of 51.7 million British Thermal Units (MMBtu) is $879 in the global market. Last month only 266,000 tonnes (13.7 MMBtu) of liquefied natural gas valued at N351 billion ($234 million) were delivered by four vessels to South Korea, Croatia and other destinations.

However, NPA shipping position also revealed that Cool Explorer loaded 80,000 tonnes; LNG Imo, 65,000 tonnes; LNG Cross River, 66,000 tonnes and LNG Borno, 65,000 tonnes at Bonny NLNG Plant in Bonny Island.

It was gathered that Cool Explorer left Bonny discharged its cargo at Mexico as LNG IMO offloaded its consignment at port of Omisalj, Croatia as LNG Cross River also took its cargo to South Korea.

Recall that a gas consulting firm, Kpler noted that Nigeria had forecast to export 13.6 million tonnes in 2025, down from 14.6 metric tonne in 2024 or a short fall of 1 million tonnes valued at $879 million (N1.32 trillion).

Findings revealed that the European TTF frontmonth contract averaged $15.33/MMBtu in February, up from $14.68/MMBtu in January.

However, prices of the fuel have rallied in the first 10 days of March, surpassing $17/MMBtu. In January, seven vessels ferried out 426,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas to various destinations in Europe and Asia.

Meanwhile, Portugal had planned to increase purchases of natural gas imports from Nigeria in order to end the dwindling supplies from Russia after importing 340,055 tonnes (49,141 gigawatt-hours) of natural gas in 2024 out which Nigeria accounted for 51 per cent or 173, 421 tonnes, about 40 per cent came from the United States and around 4.4 per cent from Russia.

Also, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCLtd) has planned to ferry more LNG cargoes on a DES basis, where sellers would pay all costs to move cargoes to buyers as a tonne of the fuel.

