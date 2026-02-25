Nigeria’s Future Brighter Than Envisioned Under Tinubu –Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said Nigeria’s future under the administration of President Bola Tinubu has become brighter than it was envisioned.

Abbas said this at the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Renewed Hope Ambassadors Strategic Summit, with the theme, ‘Taking Renewed Hope To The Grassroots: One Party, One Message, One Mobilisation Framework, held at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, yesterday.

The speaker noted that the PGF-Renewed Hope Ambassadors Strategic Summit was designed to establish a single, unified framework for promoting the achievements of President Tinubu across the grassroots of Nigeria.

He added that it is aimed at ensuring consistent messaging, and countering misinformation on government policy reforms. He declared that every member of the ruling All Progressives Congress should be a Renewed Hope ambassador. He said: “The future is now even brighter than we envisioned.

Projections point to a conservative GDP growth of 4.49 per cent or as high as 5.5 per cent or more. “This is beyond global averages, and should by all means be celebrated as a success story. “We are, therefore, at a juncture where the progressive report card of this APC administration must be boldly and proudly presented before the Nigerian public.”