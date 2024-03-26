Nigeria’s Functional Oil Drilling Rigs Rise To 16, Says OPEC

Functional oil drilling rigs across Nigeria increased marginally to 16 in February, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has disclosed. An oil rig/platform is a large structure with facilities to extract and process petroleum and natural gas that lie in rock formations beneath the seabed. OPEC records showed that the country operated an average of 13, 16 and 14 oil rigs in the second, third and fourth quarters of 2023, respectively.

Data of the current Monthly Oil Market Report of OPEC showed that Nigeria’s oil rigs increased from January 15 to February 16, 2024. Nigeria, as an oil/gas-rich nation, drills crude oil daily from onshore and offshore sources for export. The international oil cartel revealed that Nigeria’s oil rig count was lowest in 2021, when only an average of seven rigs was functional.