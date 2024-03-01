Nigeria’s Fuel Imports Endeangers As Russia Bans Export for 6 Months

Fuel imports by Ni- geria have come under threat following the confirmation yesterday by the Russian government that it has placed a six- month ban on petrol exports to ensure it has enough fuel to meet domestic demand.

The ban fuel exports starts today (March 1), according to French international news agency, Agence France-Presse. “Restrictions on petrol exports are introduced for six months, from 1 March to 31 August,” the French government disclosed in a statement yesterday.

The world’s third- largest oil producer has been facing intermittent fuel shortages since last summer due to high demand and maintenance on refineries, according to AFP. Major buyers of Russian petrol are predominantly African nations such as Nigeria, Libya, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates, according to Reuters.

Russia in 2023, produced 43.9 million tonnes of petrol and shipped approximately 5.76 million tonnes over- seas, which accounts for roughly 13% of its total production.