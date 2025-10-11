Nigeria’s Freefall In Football And The Continental Blues

The events around this time in Nigerian football are interesting, intriguing with huge expectations. It is sad that the country’s national U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets, failed to pick a ticket to play in the CAF U-17 AFCON and while Nigerians were still trying to put this disappointment behind them, the U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, were bundled out of the FIFA World Cup.

The team managed to qualify for the second round but was whipped 4-0. The ouster was a blow especially the margin of defeat. Nigeria’s home-based team, the CHAN Eagles, were at the continental tournament and were sent home after the very first round, and they also lost one of the games 4-0 to Sudan.

Nigeria’s biggest sports brand, the Super Eagles, have also been underwhelming in recent times which has led to the country’s poor run the race to the FIFA 2026 World Cup finals. The verdict on this is upon us in this FIFA window. And so the attention has shifted to the continental matches involving four Nigerian teams.

They are Remo Stars, Rivers United, Kwara United and Abia Warriors. In a CAF competition, it is expected that the best Ni- gerian teams on parade are also having some of the best Nigerian players on the domestic scene and this makes the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup important.

Sadly, over the years, the country’s representatives crash out early in the competition just same way as Nigeria’s home-based national team fumbled at the biggest stage set for them by the continental football ruling body.

This term, two of the country’s representatives are al- ready out of the race in the Confederation Cup. The champions of the NPFL, Remo Stars, were glorious by winning 5-0 on aggregate in the first stage of the CAF Champions League. Remo defeated Comoros’ US Zilimadjou 1-0 away and also won 4-0 at home in Abeokuta. Also in the same CAF event, Rivers United beat Les Aigles of DR Congo with a 1–0 aggregate score after playing 0-0 away and they won 1-0 at home in Uyo.

In the Confederation Cup, Kwara United lost 4-3 away against Ashanti Kotoko of Ghana and it was expected they would be ruthless at home with a simple 1-0 win or even more, sadly, the team lost 1-0 in Nigeria playing in before losing 1-0 at home against Asante Kotoko also in Abeokuta. Kwara bowed out on 5-3 aggregate score. Abia Warriors played against Mali outfit Djoliba.

After a 1-1 score in Uyo, the Warriors lost 1-0 away in Bamako to crash out. And so, Nigeria is out of the Confederation Cup entirely while Remo Stars and Rivers will have to fight to qualify for the money-spinning league format of the CAF Champions League.

The readiness of these two teams to go all the way is a big issue. Remo is a model team for all others but they are still not well motivated like many other teams they are competing with on the continent. In football, money is a big issue because the game and even sports in general is business. To do well on the continent takes a deliberate initiative from the management of the team because it is investment that brings good proceeds in any business.

The Nigeria Football Federation should also work with all the continental representatives to look into areas of assistance while the National Sports Commission can also come in to assist in reducing the burden these teams are facing in flying the flag of Nigeria.

In the off-season period, teams playing on the continent are expected to bring in a few players from other parts of Africa to solidify their fold in readiness for continental assignments. It is the minimum standard because CAF competitions are open to all Africans.

The motivation level should be top-notch and all other areas of professionalism must be covered by the management team of each of these clubs. The NPFL in recent years has been doing well, especially by resolving the calendar imbalance.

To get it right in the area of officiating, TV rights and security are crucial issues yet to be completely resolved. Remo Stars and Rivers United will have to double efforts to not only make it into the group stage of the CAF Champions League but to make good impact or go all the way to win it.

Nigerians are thirsty for good results in football after recent failures in various stages of the male cadre with the other gender as the succor for the th entire country. The NSC and the NFF must support Remo Stars and Rivers United to make Nigeria proud in the CAF Champions League this term.