Nigeria’s Food Inflation Could Worsen Hunger Crisis – Experts

Experts have opined that the government economic reform policies introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government are one of the reasons why Nigerians are battling with economic hardship.

Analysts revealed that regional instability, climate change, and inflation are the major triggers of food insecurity in Nigeria.

According to the United Nations estimation, 25 million people in Nigeria or about 15% of the total population are experiencing food scarcity.

The situation worsened after the government stopped paying fuel subsidies in May 2023, sharply increasing costs for food, transportation, and energy.

Data released last week by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBC) showed Nigeria’s inflation hit an 18-year high of 27.3% with analysts saying the trend could exacerbate suffering in a country with an estimated 25 million food-insecure people.

Meanwhile, the government has declared a state of emergency on food security and implemented measures like conditional cash transfers and providing support to local farmers.

However, experts fear that unless there are significant changes, particularly in curbing food inflation, vulnerable groups will continue to suffer.