Nigeria’s Food Import Bill Rises By 265% To N7.65trn In 3 Years

Nigeria’s food import bill has surged to N7.65 trillion in 2025, highlighting a growing dependence on foreign food supplies and raising fresh concerns about the country’s long-term food security. Latest Foreign Trade Statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that spending on imported food and beverages has climbed sharply in recent years as domestic production struggles to keep pace with rising demand.

The data indicated that Nigeria’s food import bill rose from N2.86 trillion in 2022 to N3.83 trillion in 2023, before jumping to N6.58 trillion in 2024 and N7.65 trillion in 2025, representing an increase of about 265 per cent within three years. Analysts say the surge reflects widening structural gaps in Nigeria’s agricultural sector and a policy contradiction between efforts to boost local production and increasing reliance on imports.

Imports driven by industrial demand A breakdown of the NBS figures showed that both primary and processed food imports accounted for the spike. Primary food and beverage imports stood at N3.49 trillion, with N2.09 trillion used mainly for industrial purposes, while N1.40 trillion went into household consumption.

Processed food imports accounted for the largest share at N4.17 trillion, with N2.60 trillion used by industries such as food processors and manufacturers, while N1.57 trillion went to households. The figures underscore the heavy reliance of Nigeria’s food manufacturing industry on imported raw materials such as wheat, dairy products and other inputs.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Nigeria’s wheat imports alone are projected to reach about 6.7 million tonnes, reflecting the country’s heavy dependence on imported grains to meet domestic demand. Similarly, the USDA noted that Nigeria’s rice imports are expected to rise as domestic production declines due to insecurity in major producing areas and high input costs.

Structural production gaps Agricultural analysts say the rising food import bill highlights structural challenges that have constrained domestic production for decades. Nigeria’s agricultural productivity remains hampered by insecurity in key foodproducing regions, high fertiliser and input costs, limited mechanisation and poor rural infrastructure.

A recent USDA assessment noted that insecurity in wheat-producing areas and rising input costs continue to discourage farmers from expanding production. The problem is compounded by Nigeria’s rapidly growing population, which continues to push food demand beyond domestic supply capacity.

Food security risks deepen The surge in food imports comes amid warnings from global agencies about worsening food insecurity in the country. The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and other humanitarian agencies have warned that millions of Nigerians remain vulnerable to hunger due to conflict, climate shocks and economic pressures.

Recent humanitarian assessments estimate that about 34.7 million Nigerians could face severe food insecurity during the next lean season, particularly in the conflictaffected North-East and parts of the North-West. Food security experts say the displacement of farming communities, attacks on rural settlements and the destruction of farmland have significantly reduced agricultural output in several states.

Policy contradictions Economists say the rising import bill also reflects policy inconsistencies in Nigeria’s food sector. In recent years, the government has introduced import restrictions on some commodities while simultaneously granting temporary duty waivers to stabilise food prices.

For example, Nigeria recently approved additional imports of wheat and maize as part of efforts to curb food inflation and stabilise domestic supply. However, experts warn that such measures may weaken long-term incentives for domestic production if not complemented by major investments in agricultural productivity.

Urgent reforms needed Industry analysts say reversing the trend would require comprehensive reforms across the agricultural value chain. These include improved rural security, expanded irrigation systems, mechanisation of farming operations, and investments in storage and agro-processing infrastructure to reduce post-harvest losses.

Without such structural reforms, experts warn that Nigeria’s food import bill could continue to rise, placing further pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves and undermining long-term food security.