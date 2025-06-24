Nigeria’s First Privately Built Onshore Oil Export Facility’ll Boost Energy Security’

Share

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc. Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, has said that Nigeria’s first privately built and operated onshore crude export terminal will boost Nigeria’s crude oil production and export capabilities.

She added that Fidelity Bank Plc facilitated the construction of the country’s first privately built and operated onshore crude export terminal in over 50 years as it will significantly accelerate the nation’s energy security.

Onyeali-Ikpe said: “Our partnership with Green Energy International underscores our confidence in the ability of indigenous companies to drive progress in the country’s energy sector.

“With an initial storage capacity of 750,000 barrels — expandable to 3 million — and a loading capacity of 360,000 barrels per day, this terminal will significantly boost Nigeria’s energy security.

Transformative projects like this reflect Fidelity Bank’s deep-rooted mission to help individuals to grow, businesses to thrive and economies to prosper.”

According to a statement, the terminal, located at the Otakikpo Marginal Field in Rivers State and operated by Green Energy International Limited (GEIL), successfully exported its first crude oil cargo at 2pm on Sunday, June 8, 2025, when a Shell-chartered vessel lifted the maiden shipment — marking a key milestone in the nation’s oil and gas industry.

It added that the terminal is expected to ease reliance on offshore facilities and attract fresh investment into Nigeria’s oil industry.

According to it, the terminal is expected to ease reliance on offshore facilities and attract fresh investment into the country’s oil industry.

Chairman, GEIL, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, said the development was a historic milestone made possible by divine intervention, the hard work of the company’s team, and the support of regulators.

He added that the terminal was constructed in under two years and stands as the first crude terminal developed by a private operator on the continent.

He said: “We appreciate all our partners and the dedication of our indigenous technical team who made this happen. It’s a proud moment for us, for Africa’s energy industry, and for the future of the country’s oil and gas development.”

According to the statement, the terminal is designed to handle up to 250,000 barrels per day of crude injection, while the Otakikpo field currently produces about 10,000 barrels per day.

It said: “The company explained that the terminal also provides a strategic evacuation route for more than 40 nearby stranded fields — collectively holding an estimated 3 billion barrels of oil equivalent — thereby strengthening production and export capabilities.

“With growing global demand for Africa’s crude oil, the Otakikpo terminal is poised to attract further investment and reinforce Nigeria’s role in the international energy market.

The facility will be key to improving oil evacuation and boosting production in line with the country’s long-term energy goals.”

Share