Nigeria’s First Lady Donates 50 Buses, 30 Tricycles To Ease OAU Students’ Transportation

Nigeria’s first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Thursday donated 50 buses and 30 tricycles to the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, to ease problems of transportation among students and members of staff.

The first lady was joined by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti, Oba Joseph Adewole, Osun APC governorship candidate, Mr Bola Oyebamiji among several prominent persons.

Senator Tinubu, who arrived the OAU sports centre around 11:30am walk straight to the inaugurate the vehicles in company of the Ooni of Ife.

She thereafter proceeded to acknowledge rousing welcome from the students of the institution who thronged the sports centre pavilion to honour and appreciate her gesture.

Speaking with newsmen at the gathering, the OAU’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Simeon Bamire described Senator Tinubu’s gesture to the school as unprecedented.

“We thank the first lady for her generosity to the school, she one of the most shining stars of the school, we are very happy for her donations to the development of the school.

“We are happy for the donation of 50 buses and 40 tricycles for students and staff of OAU. It will ease the burden of transformation of staff and students and members of the community and enhance the quality of their lives as well.

Also, the OAU Students’ Union President, Oluwatodimu David led other executive to appreciate the first lady for the buses and try cycles.

“We want to thank the first lady for donation of the CNG buses, and the 30 tricycles. It is in line with our administration’s dream and it help ease transportation problems among students.

“We also commend her for the campus beautification project and the renovation of Amphitheatre, it has enhance the growth of our school. We thank her a lot. She is not just a mother of the nation but that of the OAU community specially”, he said.