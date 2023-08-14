Nigeria’s First Lady Commends Super Falcons In Aso Rock

Remi Tinubu, the first lady of Nigeria, lauded the Super Falcons on Monday for their tenacity and innovation during the FIFA 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The first lady praised the Super Falcon players’ commitment to the FIFA Women’s World Cup while she was meeting with the Super Falcon technical team and executives of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Recall that the Lionesses of England eliminated the Falcons in the round of 16 on penalties.

The President’s wife, who was hosting the squad at the Aso Rock Villa, made the comment that the players were good ambassadors for their nation.

RAED ALSO;

She said, “Although the final result did not go our way, I am here to remind you that victory is not solely determined by the score on the field. The unbreakable spirit and unity that you demonstrated are true markers of success,” Mrs. Tinubu said in a statement by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi.

“You have not only represented Nigeria on the global stage but have also become role models for our youth, especially young girls who now see their aspirations mirrored in you. “I salute you today and welcome you back home and our goodwill and best wishes go to other players who have gone back to their base. You gave your all, and we stand with you. We are so proud of you.”