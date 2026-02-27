Nigeria’s First Lady A Blessing To Nigerians –Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday said Nigerians are blessed to have a “humble and compassionate First Lady who genuinely cares for the poor and vulnerable in our communities”.

The governor made the assertion at the grand homecoming reception held in honour of the First Lady Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, at the palace of the Olu of Warri. Addressing a jubilant crowd that thronged the palace grounds, Oborevwori praised Senator Tinubu’s impactful tenure in the Senate, noting that she consistently stood tall in the Red Chamber and invested her time and energy in policy advocacy that positively affected Nigerians.

He joined the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, in celebrating the First Lady, whom he described as a worthy daughter of the Itsekiri nation, with an outstanding record of public service. “We can all attest to how she stood firm during her time in the Senate. Nigerians are blessed to have a humble and compassionate First Lady who genuinely cares for the poor and vulnerable in our communities,” the governor said.

He particularly commended the First Lady’s respect for traditional institutions, recalling how, during a previous visit, she made it a point to honour royal fathers outside the formal programme schedule. Reaffirming Delta State’s support for President Bola Tinubu and his reforms, Oborevwori, who joined his wife, Deaconess Tobore to receive Mrs Tinubu at the Osubi Airport, assured the First Lady that the state would continue to align with the Renewed Hope Agenda for a better Nigeria.

In her remarks, Mrs Tinubu expressed deep emotion at the reception and cultural displays, describing her visit to Warri as a homecoming filled with gratitude and pride. She thanked the Olu of Warri for the honour bestowed on her, noting that special considerations were made to accommodate her within the traditional framework. She described her Itsekiri heritage as fundamental to her values and public life.

As part of her Renewed Hope Initiative, Senator Tinubu announced a N50 million empowerment support package for 1,000 women engaged in petty trading in the kingdom and pledged additional support for young men in collaboration with the state government. Earlier, the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, described the First Lady’s visit as divinely ordained and symbolic of a new season of unity, healing, and alignment for the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.