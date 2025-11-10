Nigeria’s First Interactive Real Estate Stage Play Debuts In Lagos

..full performance premiers on YouTube November 7

stage play debuts in Lagos igeria’s first-ever in- teractive real estate stage play, House Mattaz created by ThinkMint Nigeria recently debuted in Lagos at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, where real estate executives, PropTech innovators, creative industry leaders, and actors, were thrilled with unique fusion of theatre and industry insight.

The groundbreaking pro- duction, was a blend of sto- rytelling, music, comedy, and drama, offering a fresh and deeply human perspective on Nigeria’s vibrant real estate industry.

The play explores the dreams, deals, and dilemmas that define the property market, revealing the personal stories often hidden behind transactions, ambition, be- trayal, family, community, hustle, and hope.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts, Culture, Damilola Ayinde-Marshall, Esq., who attended the event, lent her support to the production and reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s commit- ment to promoting innova- tive artistic expressions that reflect both cultural heritage and contemporary creativity.

The convener of the stage play, Mrs Imeida UsoroOlaoye, explained that House Mattaz was staged as part of ThinkMint Nigeria’s 5th Anniversary celebration, marking five impactful years otransforming real estate marketing, communications, and brand storytelling in Nigeria.

The production, according to her, reflects ThinkMint’s core belief that real estate is not just about property but about people, emotions, and the decisions that shape lives.

“Over the past five years, the company has redefined how property brands connect with audiences, turning transactions into emotional experiences and brands into relatable stories,” she stated.

She informed those who missed the live performance, or wish to relive the unforgettable experience that the full House Mattaz play premiered on YouTube on November 7, adding that digital release will allow viewers across the world to experience the show, connect with its message, and witness an innovative intersection of Nigerian theatre, real estate culture, and creative storytelling.

She encouraged fans and viewers to subscribe to the ThinkMint Nigeria YouTube channel and turn on notifications to be among the first to watch the premiere.