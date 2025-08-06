Nigeria’s First Female Newspaper MD, Doyin Abiola Dies At 82

Wife of the late Chief MKO Abiola, trailblazing journalist and former Managing Director of National Concord newspaper, Dr. Doyin Abiola, has passed away at the age of 82.

Family sources confirmed that she died at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday following a period of illness.

A pioneering figure in Nigerian journalism, Dr. Abiola made history as the first Nigerian woman to become the editor and later managing director/editor-in-chief of a national daily.

Her leadership of National Concord spanned over three decades, during which she shaped national media discourse and mentored generations of journalists.

READ ALSO:

Born in 1943, Dr. Abiola earned a degree in English and Drama from the University of Ibadan in 1969.

She began her journalism career at the Daily Sketch, where she wrote a popular column, Tiro, focusing on issues of public concern, particularly gender equity.

In 1970, she travelled to the United States to pursue a Master’s degree in Journalism, later earning a Ph.D. in Communications and Political Science from New York University in 1979.

Upon returning to Nigeria, she joined the Daily Times as a Features Writer and rose to become Group Features Editor.

She also served on the newspaper’s editorial board alongside respected journalists such as Stanley Macebuh, Dele Giwa, and Amma Ogan.

In 1980, she was appointed pioneer editor of the newly launched National Concord, and in 1986, she became its Managing Director, solidifying her position as a media industry icon.

Dr. Abiola married Chief MKO Abiola in 1981 and was a visible and steadfast figure during his political struggles, especially in the aftermath of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Beyond newsroom leadership, Dr. Abiola contributed significantly to the development of the Nigerian media.

She chaired the nomination panel for the Nigerian Media Merit Award (NMMA) and was a member of the advisory council of the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences at Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University).

Her contributions earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious Eisenhower Fellowship in 1986 and the Diamond Award for Media Excellence (DAME) Lifetime Achievement Award, making her the second woman to receive the honour after Mrs. Omobola Onajide.

Dr. Doyin Abiola leaves behind a legacy of courage, professionalism, and journalism excellence.

She is remembered not only as a media trailblazer but also as a passionate advocate for press freedom, gender equity, and national development.