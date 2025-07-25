Nigeria’s Financial Sector Recapitalisation: A Tale Of Two Sectors

Over the past two years or so, the CBN has implemented a series of stringent measures to strengthen the economy and prevent it from total collapse.

The reforms are yielding positive results, hence the bank is emboldened to either maintain its stance or pursue further measures.

CBN has embarked on a recapitalisation drive for commercial banks and Bureau De Change (BDC) operators, aiming at strengthening the financial sector and repositioning it for global competitiveness.

While banks seem to be making progress, BDCs are struggling to meet the new capital requirements, raising concerns about economic exclusion and regional imbalance.

Some of the challenges faced by the BDCs are the high capital requirement and the strict regulatory enforcement maintained by the apex bank. BDCs have also complained about the unwillingness of banks to sell Foreign Exchange to them, thus making them resort to the parallel market to meet customer needs.

While BDCs lament, at least five Nigerian banks have successfully met the CBN’s recapitalisation target of N500 billion. These banks include Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Ecobank Nigeria, Lotus Bank, and Jaiz Bank.

Analysts predict that about 10 banks will be able to meet the recapitalisation threshold by the March 2026 deadline.

Such banks like Fidelity Bank, UBA, First Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank and FCMB are most likely to make the list. This development is a testament to the banks’ financial strength and stability.

The recapitalisation process likely involved a combination of strategies, including raising fresh capital, improving asset quality, and optimising risk-weighted assets.

The CBN’s recapitalisation directive for banks aims to ensure that financial institutions have sufficient capital to absorb potential losses and maintain stability in the financial system.

The requirement is also expected to promote consolidation and efficiency in the banking sector, enabling banks to compete more effectively in the global market.

In contrast, BDCs are facing significant challenges in meeting the new capital requirements.

Only about 10% of the registered 4,000 BDCs have met the target, with a disproportionate number of compliant BDCs located in the southern region.

The Arewa Economic Forum (AEF) has raised concerns that the policy may be economically exclusionary and regionally lopsided, potentially shutting out thousands of legitimate northern BDC operators.

Small players may be shut out or forced to merge The AEF has argued that the recapitalisation requirement is astronomical, with an increase of over 1,300% to 5,600%.

This level of financial demand is unattainable for most honest and longstanding BDC operators. The dominance of southern-based BDCs, particularly in Lagos, has also raised concerns about ethnic imbalance in the sector.

The low compliance rate among BDCs has raised concerns about the potential impact on the sector.

The AEF has warned that the policy could lead to the exclusion of northern entrepreneurs and their families, who have sustained the sub-sector for decades.

The group’s Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Dandakata, has cautioned that the new capital requirements could potentially shut out thousands of legitimate northern BDC operators.

The timing of the policy has also been criticised, given the government’s anti-corruption stance and the exclusion of banks, NGOs, public officers, foreign nationals, and other financial institutions from BDC ownership.

This further limits financing options for BDC operators, making it even more challenging for them to meet the recapitalisation requirements.

To avert the anticipated adverse consequences due to poor compliance, CBN may consider some measures that will make BDC operations more attractive for investors.

Such measures may include relaxing stringent regulatory conditions, streamlining the licensing process, providing incentives for compliance, granting more access to FOREX by BDCs, and allowing BDCs to operate within flexible exchange rates, which will allow them to manage their risks.

Amidst these developments, the CBN has reassured the public about the safety and stability of the country’s banking industry.

Most people with funds in the banks are in panic as to the fate of their deposits in the event the banks are unable to meet CBN’s stringent requirements. The apex bank has emphasised its readiness and capability to maintain a stable financial system in Nigeria.

The CBN’s statement aims to alleviate concerns and reassure depositors that their funds are safe in Nigerian financial institutions. The CBN’s reassurance is crucial, given the recent reports and unsubstantiated rumours about the health of Nigerian banks.

The apex bank’s acting Director, Corporate Communications, Hakama Sidi-Ali, has stated that Nigerian banks are still safe and sound, and that the CBN is fully equipped to carry out its statutory duty of ensuring the stability of Nigeria’s financial system.

The recapitalisation drive for banks and BDCs has significant implications for the financial sector.

The policy aims to strengthen financial institutions and promote stability in the financial system. However, the challenges faced by BDCs raise concerns about the potential impact on the sector.

The dominance of southern-based BDCs, particularly in Lagos, could lead to a shift in the sector’s dynamics, with potential implications for the economy and financial inclusion.

The exclusion of northern BDC operators, though not deliberate, could also have significant economic and social implications, particularly in regions where the sector plays a critical role in facilitating financial transactions.

The CBN’s recapitalisation directive for banks and BDCs is a significant step towards strengthening Nigeria’s financial sector.

However, the challenges faced by BDCs require careful consideration with a view to addressing them. The CBN and relevant stakeholders must work together to ensure that the policy does not inadvertently exclude certain groups or regions from the financial sector.

Possible solutions could include providing support for BDC operators, such as access to financing options, capacity building, and training.

The CBN could also consider reviewing the recapitalisation requirements, taking into account the specific challenges faced by the BDC sector.

There is no doubt that the recapitalisation drive for banks and BDCs is a significant step towards strengthening Nigeria’s financial sector. While banks seem to be on track, BDCs face significant challenges.

The CBN and relevant stakeholders must work together to ensure that the policy promotes financial inclusion, stability, and competitiveness.