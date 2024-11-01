Nigeria’s Fertility Rate Drops To 4.8 Children Per Woman

Share

Nigeria’s fertility rate has declined in recent years, with the 2023–24 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) showing women now bear an average of 4.8 children, down from 6.3 in 2008.

The NDHS report, released on Wednesday, reflects progress in family planning awareness, though disparities remain between urban and rural areas. The survey was conducted among women aged 15-49.

It indicates that fertility rates are notably higher in rural areas than in urban regions, with the former bearing an average of 5.6 children, while the latter have 3.9 children on average.

These figures underscore the need for expanded reproductive health services in rural communities. The report also shows variations in fertility rates across the country.

The survey shows that the North-East records the highest rate at 6.1 children per woman, with the North-West closely following at 5.9.

“In contrast, the South South region has the lowest fertility rate at 3.3, highlighting distinct demographic trends within the country,” it said.

