The President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Otunba Francis Meshioye, has issued a stark critique of Nigeria’s university system, declaring that the nation is losing both prestige and economic value because academic research is disconnected from industry and real-world problem-solving.

He called for an immediate and practical realignment to bridge the gap between academia and the manufacturing sector.

Speaking at an academic event at Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Meshioye pointed to the 2025 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, dominated by institutions like Oxford, MIT, and Cambridge, as the global standard.

He stated: “University are increasingly judged not merely by… enrollment capacity… but by the quality, feasibility and impact of their research at a global level. These top-ranked institutions, he explained, excel due to “strong research ecosystems, high citation impact, significant international collaboration, and… the integration of industry.”

He contrasted this with the African context, noting that nations like Morocco and Egypt are making “video strikes” in the rankings through improved funding and industrial collaboration, proving that “with benefit investment, African universities can compete on the global stage.”

However, he presented a sobering picture of Nigeria’s standing, saying: “Despite being Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation, our universities perform poorly.” He noted that only a handful, like Covenant University and the University of Lagos, scoring above 30 points in some criteria.

The MAN president identified a confluence of systemic failures causing this lag. The major one among them, according to him, is chronic underfunding, with Nigeria investing “less than 3% of its GDP in research and development,” a figure he called a drastic shortfall compared to the global average of 1.95 per cent.

He noted that this underinvestment has a direct economic cost, as “a nation that under funds research will overpay for imports.” Further crippling factors as he said include research that “fails to reach top international journals,” reducing its global visibility and impact, and a “weak connection between research and industry.”

Meshioye lamented that many innovations remained confined to thesis and academic archives, rather than being translated to products, patents or industrial solutions.

He said the disconnect was exacerbated by a persistent brain drain, which he cited as seeing 239 professional lecturers disengage their services from a Nigerian University between 2015 and 2023 due to poor remuneration. ding to him, “research is not for decoration.

It is for development. When Nigerian universities produce knowledge that does not reach industries, we lose price. We lose the money we spent on research and the money we eventually pay to import the same solutions.” To reverse this decline, he proposed a concise five-point plan focused on actionable collaboration.

Key recommendations include universities and industries co-creating research focused on national problems like power and food security; promoting lecturers based on patents and partnerships, not just publications; and making industry internships mandatory.

He directly appealed to government to meet up with the UNESCO minimum benchmark of allocating 15 per cent of its total budget to education and to give tax breaks to industry that fund universities research.

Meshioye concluded by calling for a fundamental mindset shift, stating: “University must see themselves as problem solvers, not just certificate givers. Industry must see University as partners, not just suppliers of labor. And government must really see funding as an investment, not as an expense.”

He expressed MAN’s readiness to partner with universities, framing the needed change as a new covenant between town and gown essential for translating Nigeria’s abundant talent and knowledge into tangible national prosperity.