Nigeria’s External Reserves’ll Sustain Upward Momentum– Analysts

Citing a likely increase in foreign portfolio inflows, occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) hawkish monetary policy stance, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd have said they expect the country’s external reserves to continue to head north.

The analysts, who stated this in a report released over the weekend, noted that the recent accretion of the external reserves had been driven by “substantial foreign capital inflows driven by robust carry trade opportunities arising from the CBN’s tight monetary policy stance.”

Specifically, they said: “By the end of November 2024, Nigeria’s reserves had appreciated by an impressive 21.90 per cent yearon-year, climbing from $33 billion in November 2023 to $40.23 billion.

This increase of $7.23 billion represents the highest reserve levels recorded since February 2022, bolstered by substantial foreign capital inflows driven by robust carry trade opportunities arising from the CBN’s tight monetary policy stance.

“Throughout 2024, Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves experienced a significant uptick of 22.24 per cent between January and November.

At the start of the year, the reserves stood at a relatively strong $33.02 billion, supported by a combination of moderate oil prices and deliberate efforts by the CBN to stabilise the foreign exchange market.

“The growth in reserves was further sustained by favourable conditions in the oil market, particularly for Bonny Light crude, which maintained an upward trajectory, frequently exceeding $80 per barrel.

Additionally, the country benefitted from increased foreign portfolio investments, reflecting renewed investor interest in Nigeria’s financial markets.”

However, they pointed out that the country’s foreign exchange market faced persistent pressures, “as the naira struggled under the weight of high demand for dollars from diverse segments of the economy.”

“This demand placed significant strain on reserves, particularly as the year progressed. Global oil price volatility emerged as a key challenge, impacting Nigeria’s export revenues.

While oil production showed periods of recovery, structural challenges such as crude oil theft and operational inefficiencies hindered the steady flow of revenues,” the analysts said.

Furthermore, they noted that the removal of petrol subsidies, introduced initial inflationary pressures, which temporarily discouraged foreign capital inflows, adding that, “the persistent depreciation of the naira against major currencies exacerbated demand for foreign exchange, compelling the CBN to intervene in the market to meet critical import needs, particularly for essential commodities such as fuel and food.”

According to the analysts, “these interventions, while necessary, placed additional pressure on reserves. By November 2024, the reserves provided coverage for 11.8 months of merchandise imports based on the balance of payments for the 12 months to June 2024.

When imported services were included, the coverage extended to 8.3 months, which marked an improvement over the average of 9 months for merchandise import cover in 2023.

These figures reflect a relatively favourable position, underscoring the resilience of Nigeria’s external reserves amidst persistent challenges.”

Despite the “resilience” of the country’s external reserves, the analysts pointed out that the decline in Foreign Direct Investment and portfolio inflows, caused largely by economic uncertainties and structural inefficiencies, put some pressure on the reserves.

Still, they said: “Looking ahead, expectations are for a continued rise in Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves, primarily supported by higher foreign portfolio inflows driven by the CBN’s hawkish monetary policy stance and the favourable real interest rate differential relative to advanced economies.

These dynamics offer a path to stabilising the reserves further, but achieving long-term resilience will depend on a holistic approach to economic reforms and diversification.”

