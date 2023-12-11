Nigeria’s External Reserves Fall To $520m

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Sunday revealed that Nigeria’s external reserves declined by $520.22 in five weeks.

According to the CBN’s data on movement in reserves sighted by New Telegraph shows that the reserves which stood at $33.396bn as of October 31, 2023, declined to $33.004bn as of December 7, 2023.

The Apex Bank had earlier claimed that the reserves which commenced January 3, 2023, at $37.07bn fell to $33.237bn as of September 29, 2023.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso while speaking at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s 58th Annual Bankers’ Dinner and Grand Finale of the Institute’s 60th anniversary in Lagos, said, in recent years, the continuous decline in Nigeria’s crude oil production had further weakened the already inadequate economic diversification.

He said, “This has led to a decline in government revenue and foreign exchange inflows, while simultaneously witnessing a growth in public expenditures and a deterioration in macroeconomic indicators, which has constrained our policy options.

Consequently, we have seen the fiscal deficit and public debt increase, placing additional strain on external reserves and contributing to exchange rate instability.”