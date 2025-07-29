Nigeria’s External Debt Unsustainable – Obi

Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed worry at the nation’s foreign loans, and said it showed little or nothing in critical areas such as education, healthcare, electricity generation, security of lives and property, and pulling people out of poverty.

The National Assembly recently approved an additional $21 billion, €2.2 billion and ¥15 billion, of external borrowing for the 2025–2026 fiscal cycle, for President Bola Tinubu.

This is despite a N750.98 billion domestic bond issuance and a €65 million grant.

Obi in a statement on X, argued that with an already existing public debt of about N149.39 trillion as at the first quarter of 2025, and the approved loans of about N37.2 trillion, Nigeria’s current total debt has risen to about N187 trillion, and might likely be over N200 trillion by the end of 2025.

According to him, the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government has borrowed the equivalent of nearly 70% of the nation’s previous gross domestic product (GDP), which he said, was about N269.2 trillion (about $180 billion) before the recent rebasing of the economy by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

“Even after the rebasing, which pushed our GDP to about N372.8 trillion (about $243. 7billion), the government would have borrowed about 50.16 percent of the new GDP (with the approved loans), the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in our history as a nation,” Obi noted.

He described this debt as unsustainable, as the year-on-year increase is about N27.72 trillion and the quarter-on-quarter increase is about N4.72 trillion.

Obi stated that Nigeria still ranks low in all major human development indicators, adding that while education is underfunded and standard is in continuous decline, healthcare remains inaccessible to millions of Nigerians particularly the poor.

“Security of lives and property has deteriorated with over 10,217 people killed and 672 villages sacked between May 29th 2023, and May 29th 2025, even when security spending has significantly increased from N2.98 trillion in 2023 to N4.91 trillion in 2025.

“Infrastructure decay persists across the country, with about 135,000km of our 195,000km of roads remaining unpaved, largely unmotorable, and unusable.

“It is the same depressing situation in almost all sectors of the economy, with the power sector an unquestionable example, with less than 5,000 MW supplied for over 200 million Nigerians,” he regretted.

The former Anambra State governor stated that despite humongous borrowing by the APC government, Nigeria is still confronted with negative reports of worsening poverty.

According to him, about 133 million (or 63 percent) Nigerians are classified as multi-dimensionally poor while unemployment is on the increase, and about 652 children dead of malnutrition in Northern Nigeria.

He noted that Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), otherwise known as Doctors Without Borders, sounded the alarm over an escalating malnutrition crisis in Northern Nigeria, with Katsina State emerging as one of the worst-hit areas.

“This is a country blessed with enormous resources, yet nobody should go to bed hungry,” Obi said, and blamed the problem on “persistent deficiency in leadership,” which he said, “has thrown the majority of our citizens into increasing multi-dimensional poverty.”

Obi however said borrowing is not bad if it is sustainable and tied to productive investments with measurable outcomes, but regretted that the current pattern of borrowing without accountability, transparency and transformational impact is simply mortgaging the future generations.

He called on President Tinubu’s government to consider the inter-generational consequences of the unsustainable borrowings and show at least a minimum consideration and interest in future of young and unborn Nigerians.

“We must return to a disciplined and prudent economic management culture, cutting the cost of governance, blocking leakages, investing in human capital, and building a productive economy.

“Nigeria cannot continue to borrow recklessly while poverty deepens and public trust erodes.

“It is time to stop this fiscal indiscipline. We must build a new Nigeria, where leadership is responsible, development is people-centred, and every kobo borrowed or spent delivers a measurable impact to achieve sustainable and inclusive development and growth,” Obi demanded.