Nigeria’s External Buffers Fell By $1.2bn In June Amid Debt Repayments

Nigeria’s external reserves slipped further in June 2025, underscoring the persistent pressure on the country’s foreign exchange buffers despite modest gains in foreign portfolio inflows and a strengthening naira.

According to the latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), gross official reserves declined by $1.2 billion month-on-month to settle at $37.2 billion at the end of June.

The decline marks a continuation of the downward trend observed since January 2025, with the exception of a temporary uptick in May, when reserves rose by approximately $515 million.

Year-to-date, the reserves have shed an estimated $3.7 billion, primarily due to the apex bank’s sustained interventions in the foreign exchange market and scheduled external debt service obligations.

Although recent data from early July point to a marginal improvement in reserve accretion—largely driven by enhanced foreign portfolio investment (FPI) inflows— the broader outlook remains clouded by mounting external vulnerabilities.

FMDQ’s FX turnover data indicate that foreign portfolio inflows have improved markedly over the past quarter, rising from a paltry $0.5 million in April to $1.1 billion in May and nearing $1.5 billion in June.

This uptick has helped ease demand pressures on the naira, particularly as trade-related FX outflows slowed amid waning import activity.

However, early indications suggest that import-related FX demand may be gathering pace once again, posing fresh risks to currency and reserve stability.

As of December 2024, Nigeria’s total external reserves were sufficient to cover 11.2 months of merchandise imports, or 7.7 months when imported services are included, according to the balance of payments data.

On the domestic currency front, the naira appreciated by 3.5 per cent month-on-month . in June to close at ₦1,532/$ at the official window.

Analysts attribute the rally to improved market sentiment spurred by the influx of FPIs and easing FX demand from importers. Still, Nigeria’s external buffers remain vulnerable to a host of headwinds.

Fragile oil market fundamentals, uncertain OPEC+ production outlooks, and weakening global growth prospects continue to cast a long shadow over the sustainability of reserve accumulation.

While early July figures offer a flicker of optimism, the underlying macroeconomic fragilities highlight the urgent need for a more diversified and resilient external financing strategy to shield the economy from further external shocks.