Nigeria’s Exports To ECOWAS Countries Up 40.78% To N7.94trn

Nigeria’s exports to Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) member states rose by 40.78 per cent, or N2.30 trillion, to N7.94 trillion last year, compared with N5.64 trillion recorded in 2024, findings by New Telegraph show.

An analysis of “Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics” reports for Q1- Q4 2025 released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), indicates that the country’s exports to ECOWAS member states amounted to N1.07 trillion in Q1’25; N1.93 trillion in Q2; N3.14 trillion in Q3 and N1.81 trillion in Q4’25.

Further analysis of the reports shows that the country has consistently posted trade surpluses in terms of trade with the ECOWAS region since the economic union was established on May 28, 1975.

In its recently released Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics report for Q4’25, for instance, which disclosed that total exports accounted for 52.36 per cent of total trade in the fourth quarter of 2025, the NBS stated: “Exports to ECOWAS member states totaled N1,806.09 billion while imports amounted to N279.83 billion.

“Analysis by commodities showed that the main commodities exported to ECOWAS countries in Q4 2025 were ‘Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, crude’ valued at N816.96 billion or 45.23 per cent, ‘Gas oil’ valued at N512.00 billion or 28.35 per cent, and Kerosine type jet fuel worth N231.09 billion or 12.79 per cent of total exports to ECOWAS countries.

The top three exported products represent 86.38 per cent of the total exports to the ECOWAS region. “On the other hand, Nigeria’s imports from ECOWAS countries were mainly ‘Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, crude.’ valued at N92.67 billion or 33.12 per cent, ‘Motor Spirit Ordinary’ valued at N84.69 billion or 30.26 per cent, and ‘Cocoa powder, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter’ worth N41.33 billion or 14.77 per cent of total imports from ECOWAS region.”

According to the report, Nigeria’s exports to ECOWAS member states, such as Ivory Coast, Togo and Ghana, accounted for 81.28 per cent of its total exports to West African countries in the last quarter of 2025. The report said: “Exports to West African countries totaled N2,213.92 billion while imports amounted to N288.84 billion.

Further analysis on export trade within the West Africa region revealed that Nigeria’s main trading export partners in Q4, 2025 were Ivory Coast with N597.38 billion and Togo with N579.34 billion worth of goods.

“This was followed by exports to Ghana with N391.78 billion, Senegal with N184.11 billion, and Benin Republic with N46.83 billion; altogether representing 81.28 per cent of total exports to West African countries.

In the same vein, Nigeria’s major trading import partner within West Africa was Ghana with N150.96 billion, followed by Togo with N88.91 billion, Ivory Coast with N22.86 billion, Liberia with N8.54 billion, and Republic of Benin N6.93 billion. The top five importing countries accounted for 96.32 per cent of total imports from the West African region.”

New Telegraph reports that ECOWAS announced, last year, that its’ proposed single regional currency, known as the “Eco” would be launched by 2027 to foster greater economic integration among member states.

The Eco project was aimed at deepening economic integration among ECOWAS member states by providing a common legal tender that would facilitate cross-border trade, enhance price transparency and reduce transaction costs tied to multiple currency exchanges.

The initiative has been under discussion for over two decades but has experienced repeated postponements as member countries struggle to meet strict macroeconomic convergence criteria.

However, last month, the Committee of Central Bank Governors in the ECOWAS bloc, including Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, held a meeting in Monrovia, Liberia, where policymakers reviewed progress and renewed discussions on how to actualise the goal of establishing the Eco as a regional single currency.