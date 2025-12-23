Nigeria’s Exports To ECOWAS Countries Up 37.67% To N6.14trn

Nigeria exported commodities valued at N6.14 trillion to Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) member states in the first nine months of 2025, findings by New Telegraph show. The amount is 37.67 per cent, or N1.68 trillion, higher than the N4.46 trillion that the country recorded as value of exports to the economic bloc between January and September last year.

An analysis of “Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics” reports for the first nine months of 2025 published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), indicates that the country’s exports to ECOWAS member states stood at N1.07 trillion in Q1’25; N1.93 trillion in Q2’25 and N3.14 trillion in Q3’25.

Further analysis of the reports shows that the country has consistently posted trade surpluses in terms of trade with the ECOWAS region since the economic union was established in May 1975. For instance, the Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics report for Q3’ 2025 recently released by the NBS stated: “Total exports accounted for 58.59 per cent of total trade in the third quarter of 2025.

Exports by section revealed that Nigeria exported mainly ‘mineral products’ valued at N20,008.76 billion, or 87.71 per cent of the total export value, this was followed by exports of Products of the chemical and allied industries’ with N845.00 billion or 3.70 per cent of total exports and ‘Prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco’ worth N692.32 billion or 3.03 per cent of the value of total exports.

“Exports by region shows that Nigeria exported goods mainly to Europe with goods valued at N8,706.34 billion or 38.16 per cent of total exports, followed by exports to Asia valued at N6,403.49 billion or 28.07 per cent of total exports, while exports to America was valued at N2,580.41 billion representing 11.31 per cent of total exports.

While exports to Africa stood at N4,902.69 billion or 21.49 per cent of the total exports; out of which, goods exported to ECOWAS countries was valued at N3,135.57 billion or 63.96 per cent of the total exports to Africa.”

The report further said: “Exports to ECOWAS member states totaled N3,135.57 billion while imports amounted to N179.26 billion. Analysis by commodities showed that the main commodities exported to ECOWAS countries in Q3 2025 were ‘Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, crude.’ valued at N1,321.46 billion or 42.14 per cent, ‘Gas oil’ valued at N529.57 billion or 16.89 per cent and Light vessels, fire floats, floating cranes, and other vessels worth N497.16 billion or 15.86 per cent of total exports to ECOWAS countries.

“The top three exported products represent 74.89 per cent of the total exports to the ECOWAS region. On the other hand, Nigeria’s imports from ECOWAS countries were mainly ‘Crude palm oil’ valued at N30.08 billion or 16.78 per cent, ‘Petroleum bitumen’ valued at N22.68 billion or 12.65%, and ‘Extracts, essences and concentrates’ worth N3.03 billion or 1.69% of total imports from ECOWAS region.”

Analysts attribute the surge in the value of the country’s exports to the ECOWAS region, especially in the last one year, to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) liberalisation of the forex market in June 2023, which led to the devaluation of the naira, and other economic reforms introduced following President Bola Tinubu’s assumption of office on May 29, 2023. In a recent report, analysts at CSL Research stated that the devaluation of the naira on the official market, “contributed to increased export values, driving export activities and making imports more expensive.”