‘Nigeria’s Experiencing Critical Data-Chaos Trajectory’

A software expert, Chris Uwaje, has disclosed that Nigeria is currently experiencing a critical datachaos development trajectory.

According to him, the situation is described as digital slavery as the country still depends on foreign countries for its software technology and data safety.

Most of the data generated in Nigeria in government, banking and other sectors are hosted outside the country. He said: “The foreign countries who host our data have controls over our data, over what is happening here in the country because they have access to those data.

“One thing about data storage especially in the banking sector is that most of those data are stored in the cloud, which means that sometimes when we do transaction, the transaction goes abroad and comes back into the country, which makes us, the banks customers pay more instead of using data centers that are operating.

“If there is a policy that states that you cannot warehouse your financial data or government data in foreign software in the cloud, then automatically, everybody will be compelled to be able to ensure that their data store is local.

That makes an issue of bandwidth. Also it means that the internal bandwidth, the broadband, needs to be invested.” Uwaje noted Nigeria was still using IPV 4 – Internet Protocol Version, while other countries are migrating to the advanced version.

He further stated that Nigeria still imported second hand softwares known as (Tokunbo), saying most of the softwares used by some corporate and government ministries are expires ones. He said there are some softwares which are about to expire that the countries are no note using which are still imported into Nigeria.

“Other countries have realised that IPV 4 is dead, so everybody is now migrating to IPV 6. That’s another issue that NCC has not released, a national policy on IPV 6 that will make it mandatory that people who are delivering 5G services must deliver them on IPV 6 platform.

“So those are some of the issues that resonate inside the industry, not just about one single entity using external software, but then, as I said, there has to be a streamlined national policy on software applications that are used both at government and corporate government is using.

“I mean, just to simplify, government is using Microsoft Word whereas other governments, like European Union, are using open source.” He further noted that Nigeria’s national infrastructure was facing a great challenge as it depends on foreign softwares.

According to him, “worrisome scenario for the whole country, even with critical national infrastructure, critical national infrastructure is riding holistically on foreign software.

“So you need to build a lot of capacities. You need to have a national software policy, and you need to ensure that professionals, ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, he said despite the fact that there are experts who could develop the needed local softwares, their expertises were not well utilised.

He said: “You need to have a national software policy, and you need to ensure professionals, ecosystem, do we have the capacity to have it locally here? Are they ready to make sure we have it so we don’t depend on foreign capacity.

“They exist in different domains. As I said, you have software infrastructure that is now on the server. Then you ask yourself, do we have, first of all, the capacity to produce servers in the country.

“Do we have the local contents? The answer is no. But do we have resilience professionals who can produce software for database management, the answer is yes, are they being utilised? The answer is probably midway.”

