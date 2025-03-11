Nigeria’s Ex-Minister, Onyia Dies At 73

Share

The former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia passed away on Monday, March 10, at the age of 73.

The family announced the passing of the the former Minister in a statement issued on Tuesday morning, March 11.

Speaking in behalf of the family, Engr. Emeka Onyia who spoke with newsmen confirmed that Chief Onyia died on Monday after a brief illness, surrounded by his loved ones.

He described the former minister as a statesman and dedicated public servant.

According to him, Onyia made significant contributions to Nigeria’s diplomatic landscape during his tenure.

His legacy is marked by his commitment to national interests, integrity, and service to the country.

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, and numerous friends and political associates.

The family stated that funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

