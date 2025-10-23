Nigeria’s Eurobonds Record Mixed Performance Amid Global Market Caution

Nigeria’s Eurobonds traded on a mixed note on Monday, as global investors balanced higher-forlonger interest rate expectations in advanced economies with improving sentiment around Nigeria’s fiscal outlook.

According to data from the Debt Management Office (DMO), prices across the country’s Eurobond curve showed mild fluctuations, with yields moving slightly higher on most maturities, reflecting cautious trading activity.

The 7.625 per cent $1.118 billion November 2025 Eurobond closed at $100.247, with a yield of 4.41 per cent, down from its issue yield of 7.625 per cent, indicating sustained investor demand for short-dated instruments.

Similarly, the 6.5 per cent $1.581 billion November 2027 note settled at $100.409, yielding 6.29 per cent, while the 6.125 per cent $1.25 billion September 2028 Eurobond traded at $98.323, with a yield of 6.76 per cent.

In the mid-tenor segment, the 8.375 per cent $1.25 billion March 2029 Eurobond appreciated slightly to $103.286, corresponding to a yield of 7.27 per cent. The 7.143 per cent $1.25 billion February 2030 paper closed at $99.038, yielding 7.40 per cent, while the 8.747 per cent $1.08 billion January 2031 bond rose to $104.136, translating to a yield of 7.77 per cent.

Longer-dated instruments witnessed more selling pressure as investors sought shorter-duration assets amid global market volatility. The 9.625 per cent $700 million June 2031 Eurobond closed at $108.401, yielding 7.75 per cent, while the 7.875 per cent $1.5 billion February 2032 paper settled at $100.063 with a yield of 7.86 per cent.

The 7.375 per cent $1.5 billion September 2033 Eurobond weakened slightly to $95.445, pushing yields to 8.17 per cent, and the 10.375 per cent $1.5 billion December 2034 note traded at $111.668, yielding 8.51 per cent. At the longer end of the curve, yields rose further.

The 7.696 per cent $1.25 billion February 2038 Eurobond closed at $93.377 with a yield of 8.57 per cent, while the 7.625 per cent $1.5 billion November 2047 issue fell to $87.617, with yield climbing to 8.92 per cent.

The 9.248 per cent $750 million January 2049 note settled at $102.470, yielding 8.99 per cent, and the 8.25 per cent $1.25 billion September 2051 Eurobond dipped to $91.621, with a yield of 9.10 per cent.