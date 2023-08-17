Nigeria’s Eurobonds Drop As Fg Halts Fuel Price Increase

•Naira appreciates to N890/$1 at parallel market

Nigeria’s international dollar-denominated bonds fell on Wednesday, after the President Bola Tinubu’s spokesman said petrol prices did not need to rise more, and blamed foreign exchange shortages on “gross mismanagement” at the central bank. This is just as naira appreciated to 890 against the dollar yesterday at the parallel market and 759.86 at the official market barely 48 hours after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) promised drastic intervention.

According to reports by Reuters, the 2051 maturity dropped as much as 1.7 cents on the dollar to 68.894 cents, its lowest since June 2, before recovering to trade 0.57 cents lower at 1045 GMT. Tinubu removed a costly petrol subsidy after coming to power in late May and soon after the central bank devalued the naira, both of which were long demanded by investors, driving a rally in Nigeria’s overseas bonds that peaked at the beginning of August.

Nigeria, reliant on fuel imports, is still suffering dollar shortages and petrol retailers have called for further price increases due to the weakening of the exchange rate making fuel more expensive to import. “The slowdown to the pace of reform in Nigeria, and the potential for even the reversal of some reforming steps already taken, in combination with data released by the central bank, has weighed on investor sentiment, causing a reversal of some of the outperformance of Nigerian eurobonds against its peers,” said Yvette Babb, an emerging market fixed income investor at William Blair.

The scrapping of the fuel subsidy saw petrol price more than triple and pushed already double-digit inflation to an 18-year high in July, data showed on Tuesday. Tinubu rejects further petrol price increases, his spokesman, Ajuri Ngela- le, told reporters, adding that Nigeria did not need an “upward movement of pump price in order to accommodate the market-driven reality”. The decision is disappointing for investors, Carlos de Sousa, an emerging market debt portfolio manager at Vontobel, told Reuters.

Carlos said: “President Tinubu hit the ground run- ning since day one of his presidency in terms of progressing fast with reforms, and now it seems like further progress will be more gradual.” The fuel subsidies had been widely criticised for eroding the government’s finances and ability to service debt, Ayodeji Dawodu of investment bank BancTrust said in an emailed note. “The presidency may be bowing down to pressures from labour unions and manufacturers,” he added.

Meanwhile, eight Nige- rian bonds in Bloomberg’s EM Sovereign Total Return Index featured among the 20 worst performers globally as of 9:45 a.m. in London, ac- cording to the news agency. Notes due Sept. 2033 were down 1.1 cents on the dollar to 75.19, the lowest since June. The 2033 bonds have lost value for 10 of the past 13 days. A $1 billion tranche of notes maturing in January 2031 fell 1.09 cents to 84.79 cents. That’s a further drop from Tuesday, when it suffered the biggest drop since March.

The bond has been falling for four consecutive days in its longest losing streak since April. Prices on debt due in 2032, 2033, and 2051 also fell by at least one cent in early morning trade on Wednesday. Meanwhile, barely 48 hours after the Acting Governor of CBN, Mr. Folashodun Shonubi, announced that the apex bank was set to introduce foreign exchange intervention measures that are aimed at clamping down on currency speculators in the foreign exchange markets, the naira has started strengthening against the dollar at the parallel market.