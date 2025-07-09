‘Nigeria’s Escalating Borrowing Poses Significant Risks To Sustainability

…as debt-to-GDP ratio exceeds DMO’s threshold at 55%

Nigeria’s debt-to- Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio hit 55% last year, exceeding the Debt Management Office’s (DMO) selfimposed debt ceiling of 40 per cent, according to analysts at FBNQuest.

The analysts, who stated this in a note, which focused on the latest quarterly release by the DMO, warned that “Nigeria’s escalating debt burden continues to pose significant risks to debt sustainability, highlighting the need for increased revenue mobilisation.”

The note partly read: “The Debt Management Office’s (DMO’s) latest quarterly release shows that Nigeria’s public debt rose by 3% quarter-onquarter (QoQ) to N149.4 trillion as of March 2025. On a year-onyear (YoY) basis, the nation’s debt burden expanded by 23 per cent YoY.

Sequentially, the growth was primarily driven by new domestic borrowing, which resulted in a six per cent QoQ increase in the domestic debt stock to N78.7 trillion.

In absolute terms, domestic debt increased by N4.4 trillion. Although the external debt component contributed to the increase in the overall debt stock, its growth was less significant.

Specifically, the external debt stock increased by N344.6 bn or (0.5% q/q) to N70.6 trillion. “In terms of composition, the domestic and external debt components accounted for about 53 per cent and 47 per cent of the total public debt stock, indicating an almost balanced debt profile.

“The modest QoQ rise in external debt stock can be attributed to reduced naira volatility in the FX market during the review period. “Based on the DMO’s data, the exchange rate depreciated mildly to N1,536.31/US$ in Q1 2025 from N1,535.32/US$ in the prior quarter.

“When standardised, the total debt stock implies a 2024FY debt-to-GDP ratio of 55 per cent, exceeding the DMO’s self-imposed debt ceiling of 40 per cent.

Although the analysts pointed out in the note that the President Bola Tinubu led- administration recently enacted four tax reform bills, aimed at restructuring the country’s outdated tax framework to increase revenue and improve the efficiency of revenue collection, and that if the laws are “successfully implemented,” could potentially expand the government’s fiscal space and “keep Nigeria’s public debt on a sustainable path,” they said they expect the nation’s debt stock to, “continue trending higher in the near-to-medium term, primarily driven by the FGN’s further debt accumulation.”

According to the analysts, the government’s $21.5 billion external borrowing plan for the 2025-2026 fiscal period, recently approved by the National Assembly, underscores the fact that the government continues to accumulate debt.

Also, while commenting on the DMO’s latest data, analysts at CSL Research said: “Looking ahead, and factoring in expectations of a wider fiscal deficit, we project that total public debt could reach N162.2 trillion (approximately 51 per cent of pre-rebased GDP) by yearend.”

New Telegraph reports that the latest Country Fo – cus Report by the African Development Bank (AfDB) shows that Nigeria spent 4.1 per cent of its GDP on debt servicing in 2024, which is an increase of 3.7 per cent when compared with the figure for the previous year.

The report said that the increase in debt service obligations was driven by higher in – terest payments on government securities and fresh borrowings to finance the budget deficit.

It also said that the increased expenditure was largely driven by debt servicing costs, which consumed a larger share of public finances, adding that public debt rose sharply to 52.3 per cent of GDP in 2024, up from 41.5 per cent in 2023, largely due to increased financing needs and a weaker naira.

The report further disclosed that the debt servicing-to-federal government revenue ratio increased from 76.8 per cent in 2023 to 77.5 per cent in 2024. This means that over three-quarters of government revenue went into paying debt obligations.

According to the report: “Debt servicing increased to 4.1 per cent of GDP from 3.7 per cent in 2023. The debt servicingto-federal-government-revenue ratio stood at 76.8 per cent in 2023, rising slightly to 77.5 per cent in 2024.”

The AfDB warned that this trend could constrain the government’s ability to invest in critical infrastructure and social development.

Debt service obligations gulp a significant portion of Nigeria’s fiscal resources, the report stated, noting that limited fiscal space is hindering the government’s capacity to address pressing development priorities.