Nigeria’s Entertainment Industry Unmatched – Tunji-Ojo

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said Nigeria’s entertainment industry remains “unmatched” and a global crown jewel driven by creativity, cultural depth, and economic potential.

The minister made this known on Thursday after meeting with members of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), led by its President, Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr. Latin.

Tunji-Ojo said the engagement followed his recent recognition as “Man of the Year” at TAMPAN’s National Professional and Empowerment Summit.

The minister said the honour was in appreciation of reforms and service delivery strides recorded under his leadership at the Ministry of Interior.

According to the minister, Nigeria’s creative industry continues to project the country’s image globally through storytelling, humour, drama, and innovation, while also contributing significantly to economic growth.

“Our entertainment industry stands unmatched; the dazzling crown jewel of Nigeria, bursting with unrivalled creativity, infectious laughter, soul-stirring drama, and economic fire that continues to conquer the globe,” he said.

Also, Tunji-Ojo disclosed that discussions during the meeting focused on potential areas of collaboration between the ministry and industry stakeholders.

He stressing that governance is a collective responsibility requiring partnerships with committed patriots.

“We had fruitful discussions on potential areas of collaboration, as governance remains a collective responsibility among committed patriots and stakeholders,” he said.

He added that both parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to nurturing and empowering Nigeria’s creative talents through strategic partnerships that support broader national development.

Appreciating the recognition he was given by TAMPAN, the minister said it reflects growing confidence in reforms aimed at strengthening internal security, service delivery, and institutional efficiency within the Ministry of Interior.