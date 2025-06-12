Nigeria’s Energy Trilemma: Efforts Of Govt, Industry Players, Others

Share

Sometime ago in this column, I declared that western style polities is singularly the most ruinous colonial legacy in Nigeria. Every trouble in Nigeria is traceable to politics and its practice in Nigeria. European colonial enterprise in Nigeria which effects and consequences have entrenched voodoo politics bereft of any ideological underpins.

This political grew out of one man who thought himself capable of commercial adventure and governance and he quickly ingratiated himself to British colonial powers whereupon he was granted ownership of over 300 African ethnic communities to exploit and plunder.

That man was Sir George Taubman Goldie who through political alliance with British Tory politician got royal charter to own and possess those 300 communities for s pittance. Having been transformed into British imperial stakeholder, he organised and structured the said over 300 communities into a vast commercial monopol

The result of this monopoly was that any African potentate (Jaja of Opobo, Nana of Hsekhiri, Overanwem of Benin, and several others) were either deposed or imprisoned for challenging the monopoly exercised by Goldie’s Royal Nigeria Company.

International politics required that European states take over effective control of their colonial domains and Britain paid off Sir Goldie handsomely and took over the areas he acquired and named it Nigeria. As a colony of Britain, Nigeria was subjected to the worst colonial rule imaginable. From Lord Lewis Harcourt to Lord Lugard, Nigeria b e c a m e guinea pig of all manners of political experimentations.

Indirect Rule as a colonial policy was promised to be government of the people through their native ideas and governance structure but the actual practice was forcible imposition of Fulani caliphate autocracy. As a result of this imposition, the Igbo and their neighbours that practice village republican democracies suffered greatly leading to the 1929 Aba Women Riots.

From 1940s, many educated Nigerian showed interest in replacing the British colonialists but not to abolish the system. So, from 1951 the so-called nationalists were coopted into the system. Meanwhile, Nigeria has been divided into three fiefdoms called regions and shared out to the favoured.

Nigerian youths had seen through the British subterfuge of merely replacing themselves with their carefully selected and groomed nationalists and so they formed the Zikist Movement in 1946 to ginger Dr. Azikiwe considered less tribalistic but British Governor Macpherson had promised him Nigerian imperial crown on “platter of gold.” So, on this promise, Azikiwe had rapprochement with British colonial authority whereupon he dissociated himself from the Zikist Movement.

As a colony of Britain, Nigeria was subjected to the worst colonial rule imaginable. From Lord Lewis Harcourt to Lord Lugard, Nigeria became guinea pig of all manners of political experimentations

Consequently, he sabotaged these Nigerian youths calling them “fissiparous lieutenants and cantankerous followers.” With Azikiwe’s betrayal of Nigerian youths, politics was thrown to the jackals and between 1959 and 1960, Britain had ample time to mould Nigeria according to its neocolonial fancies and in 1959, its chief executioner (Governor Joseph Robertson fresh from similar action in Sudan) conducted the most blatantly rigged elections and even before the results were announced, he had called Sir Tafawa Balewa to form government.

Protests by Awolowo and Azikiwe were ignored thereby forcing them to jostle to join Balewa’s Northern People’s Congress coalition government.

But an agreement between Azikiwe and Awolowo would have produced a parliament controlled by Azikiwe’s NCNC’s 89 members Awolowo’s AG’s 73, members, totaling 162 members to Balewa’s NPC’s 134 members with polled votes as follows: NPC’s 1,922,179, NCNC’s 2,594,577 and AG’s 1,992.364.

British colonial officer, Harold Smith whom Governor Robertson pointedly asked to facilitate the electoral rigging to benefit favoured candidates exposed that political chicanery.

Barely five years after independence. The military took over government and ruled for 29 years. Since 1978, Nigerian military governments have been teaching Nigerians democracy and have also made constitution for them.

In 1993, Nigerians defied the military through the ingenuity of Prof. Humphrey Nwosuled electoral reform to give Nigeria a true one-man-one-vote in an election designed to fail.

Since 1993, Nigeria have been subjected to sham elections until 2023 when Nigerian youths again staged electoral revolution through which they wanted to install Peter Obi as President but their dream was shattered by systematic rigging.

Since 2023, Mr. Peter Obi, the beneficiary of that electoral revolution did nothing to streamline, organise and structure the 2023 Obidient Movement into an organised electoral structure and organsation.

Against the backdrop of his adopted party’s miserly 400 party agents out of nearly 800 polling booths, Mr Obi has done nothing to organise and structure the Obidient Movement with a view to injecting it into his Labour Party or any other party of his choice.

His philanthropic jaunts in several states are misplaced because philanthropic activities are not polities even though it may benefit from philanthropy.

Against the 2027 general elections, the opposition parties have been blowing hot air about creating a coalition to votes out APC’s Tinubu but nothing in their actions shows any sincerity of purpose or honest endeavour. Atiku appears desperate to think clearly about the prospects of forming a workable national coalition.

Nasir el-Rufai is a malcontent whose anger arises from Tinubu denying him ministerial position while Rotimi Amaechi appears embittered about APC and Buhari’s shattering his hopes of being rewarded for financing the anti-PDP coalition in 2014.

Peter Obi straddles the gulf of opposition neither trusting the Atikuled coalition nor personally charting a workable political structural and organisation to sail on the turbulent waters of Nigerian voodoo politics.

Nothing is done on principle as there is neither formula nor ideological precepts to drive any political ideas capable of curing Nigerian politics of its voodooism.

Everything is hoisted on that magical irrationality that translate political robbery to political kingdom where political sorcery triumphs to the joy and happiness of the bemused living dead.

Share