Nigeria’s Energy Transition Will Create Massive Jobs – Dorman Long

The Chairman, Dorman Long Engineering, Dr Timi Austen-Peters, has said that Nigeria’s energy transition would provide massive jobs for Nigerians across many sectors of the nation’s economy.

He called on all stakeholders to be committed to the nation’s energy transition programme.

He also said local content compliance would create more jobs for Nigerians, reduce the pressure on foreign exchange, improve and showcase the competencies of indigenous companies as well and boost Nigeria’s economy.

According to him, indigenous companies are formidable, technically sound and savvy in addressing engineering and production as well as other services in the country.

He stated that Dorman Long Engineering, is a leading oilfield equipment, structural steel, marine structures engineering, and fabrication company in West Africa.

He called on the government and other stakeholders to patronise more indigenous companies to accelerate national economic development.

He spoke on Tuesday in Lagos during a media briefing to introduce the new Managing Director of the company, Chris Ijeli, and Engr. (Dr) Babajide Agunbiade, as a new Independent Non-Executive Director on the board of the company.

According to him, with the appointment of the two esteemed experts driving and supporting strategic growth and development, Dorman Long Engineering is poised to remain at the forefront of the engineering industry.

He noted that since its establishment in 1949, Dorman Long has remained committed to furthering the growth of the engineering sector in Nigeria and the sub-Saharan African region.

Ijeli, who was reported to have over 38 years of experience in project management and engineering, procurement, and construction for oil and gas, manufacturing and heavy industry, stated that there is a lot that Nigerian companies can contribute towards the growth of the nation’s oil and gas sector.

He said, “I am honoured and humbled to take on the mantle as Managing Director, joining an exceptional team at Dorman Long Engineering, Dorman Long has established itself as a pioneering force in the engineering industry with a solid legacy of excellence.

“I look forward to building upon its rich heritage and working together to deliver innovative and cutting-edge solutions to clients, whilst exploring new opportunities for growth.”

Austen-Peters added: “Engr. Chris’s enthusiasm for embracing innovative technologies will be instrumental in driving Dorman Long’s continued growth and market leadership. Under his guidance, we are confident that the company will undoubtedly scale new heights, build on our strong foundations, and create lasting value for all stakeholders and the nation.

“We have been a partner in the development and progress of Nigeria from independence and it remains our mission to continue being a partner in the evolution and development of Nigeria.”