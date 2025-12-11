Nigeria’s Energy Transfer HS Acquires Working Interest In Marginal Field Asset

…Sets To Invest $120m As Its Eyes More Acreage Acquisition In 2026

Nigeria’s Energy Transfer HS Limited has taken a significant step toward expanding its upstream gas development operations with the acquisition of a 48% working interest in the Kugbo West Marginal Field.

The agreement, signed on December 8, 2025, was finalised in partnership with Prime Horizon Energy, the company’s drilling and technical collaborator. This acquisition strengthens Energy Transfer HS’s position in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, particularly in the natural gas segment, where it has continued to deepen its footprint.

Following the acquisition, Energy Transfer HS announced plans to invest $120 million over the next two years in the development of the Kugbo West asset.

The investment will support drilling campaigns, boost production capacity, and upgrade field infrastructure to ensure optimal output.

The company noted that this commitment aligns with its strategic mission to expand domestic access to affordable natural gas and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s growing energy demands.

The Group CEO of Energy Transfer HS Limited, Dr Halima Suleiman, stated that the company remains firmly committed to broadening its natural gas reserve portfolio across the country.

She added that discussions are underway with additional asset holders for potential acquisitions in 2026, reinforcing the company’s ambition to become a leading player in natural gas development for both domestic and regional African markets.

Under her leadership, Energy Transfer HS has evolved into West Africa’s foremost CNG distribution company.

Beyond her contributions to the energy sector, Dr Suleiman is widely recognised for her philanthropic work as the founder of the Nana Halima Empowerment Initiative, a non-profit organisation dedicated to transforming lives and creating opportunities for women and youth across Northern Nigeria.

Her work in both energy and humanitarian development continues to highlight her commitment to national progress and inclusive growth.