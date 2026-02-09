‘Nigeria’s Energy Sector Must Embrace Self-Sufficiency’

The Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), Mr Adegbite Falade, has called for bold, coordinated action to build a resilient and self-sustaining Nigerian energy industry capable of delivering longterm national prosperity.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for sustaining and deepening industry reforms, citing early signs of improved confidence and performance across Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. Falade highlighted progress across the value chain, including improved upstream output, expanding gas infrastructure, and rising domestic refining capacity.

Average liquids production increased to approximately 1.64 million barrels per day in 2025, with indigenous producers now accounting for more than half of national output, a milestone reflecting strengthened local ownership and supportive policy actions.

“Nigeria’s energy future must be defined by self-sufficiency, competitiveness, and collaboration. We must move beyond exporting raw hydrocarbons and build an ecosystem that creates in-country value, strengthens GDP contribution, and delivers lasting benefits for all Nigerians,” he said.

According to a statement yesterday, he spoke at the 2026 Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES). He emphasized the urgent need for strategic reforms, stronger collaboration, and enhanced value creation within the domestic energy ecosystem.